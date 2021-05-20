They will make a movie of Injustice: God among us

Share

DC Comics is greatly expanding its animation section and now they will adapt the spectacular story of Injustice: God among us

By revealing the release date and special features of the animated film Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two, Warner Bros. Animation just announced that there will also be an adaptation of Injustice: God among us.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two It will premiere on July 27 on Digital and on August 11 on Blu-ray and will come with a sneak peek of the upcoming animated film from Dc comics: Injustice: God among us, the adaptation of fighting video games.

What is this story about?

On Injustice: Gods Among Us, the Joker cheats on Superman and poisons him with a gas that makes him think he’s fighting Doomsday and it actually hits Lois lane and kills her. As revenge, the Iron Man does what he never dared Batman and ends the life of Joker. But his madness is getting worse and he tries to dominate the world, many superheroes oppose him but others help him, so there is a war and Batman seems to be the only one who can stop it. In the end there is a brutal fight between the Evil superman against Good superman from another Earth and good prevails. Although the own Superman He admits that if the same thing had happened to him as to his other version, he would have reacted the same. So Batman He never stops watching over him and has plans for his containment in case madness takes hold of him.

It will be spectacular to be able to see this story in an animated film, we imagine that some aspects of the plot of video games will change, even so it will surely be fascinating to see this alternative universe of Dc comics.

