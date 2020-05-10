A team of Argentine researchers and engineers is manufacturing a low-cost portable backpack to disinfect public transport using ultra violet type C radiation (UV-C), designed to inactivate the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a portal publication. RT news in Spanish.

They assure that public transport can be disinfected in less than five minutes.

This initiative is in charge of the Andean Patagonian Institute of Biological and Geoenvironmental Technologies (IPATEC), an organization that belongs to the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET) and the National University of Comahue, along with experts from the state-owned company INVAP, a firm specialized in high technology.

“Now we are assembling, we are assembling it,” the engineer Martín Ducos, the person in charge of the works, tells RT.

There are three types of ultraviolet radiation: A, B and C. The technological linker of IPATEC explains that UV-C, when it comes from the sun, is retained by the ozone layer: “Microorganisms, or people, we are not prepared to resist it “, reviews. Thus, the backpack imitates that kind of lightning, “that is why the equipment has personal protection.”

What this mechanism generates is a slowdown of the virus, its genetic material is affected and then it cannot reproduce in humans: “It is very effective,” he says. In addition, Ducos states that “radiation bounces off all surfaces very well.”

The backpack, which is still under development, is placed from the neck to the knees, that is, at the same height as the seats and the handrails, “then it radiates at a close distance.” In this way, “in less than five minutes an entire collective can be disinfected.”

“With the backpack it is very simple, you can access any means of transportation and you can climb stairs,” celebrates the researcher. Furthermore, the South American version “is easier to build,” he tells RT.

However, the user must take some precautions so that it does not harm their health, warn the experts of this project.

“Almost all fabrics, glass, and plastics stop UV-C, so anyone with easy protection gets covered. If the windows of the bus are closed, the radiation does not come out “.

Thus, he explains, with an element of eye protection there should be no danger to the eyes.

“As soon as we have that equipment, in a week perhaps, it only remains to validate the equipment.”

The creators assure that several firms have already contacted them to grant the necessary resources and that these backpacks are created.

One of the dreams of its creators is that the project works in public transport and that they can be manufactured to companies.

.