The American singer Ariana Grande and the Canadian Justin Bieber, will join their voices and efforts on the theme Stuck With U, in order to raise funds for the education and well-being of the children of essential workers such as health personnel, police and firefighters who They carry out their tasks at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.

According to the social networks of both stars, this collaboration that will reach digital platforms on Friday, May 8, takes place in the midst of the pandemic to give people a little fun.

“Proceeds from the broadcasts and sales of ‘Stuck With U’ will be donated to the Children’s First Response Foundation, to fund grants and scholarships for children of health workers, EMTs, paramedics, police and firefighters who provide their services, “wrote the American on Instagram.

Also, the performers called the public to be part of the premiere, because in their profiles they placed a 30-second clip that plays “graduation dance” music, and asked users to post their own videos dancing and with the tags #StuckWithU or # StuckWithUVideo.

“I want to see you have fun in quarantine. This is the graduation song for everyone who can’t go to the dance now. Have fun with your loved ones. Help us do this about all of us in quarantine,” wrote the hot-headed Justin Bieber.

The couple of Mexican actors Fernanda Castillo and Erik Hayser announced their engagement through social networks, after six years of dating, a photograph with the ring in the hand of the protagonist of A Woman without a Filter, revealed the next wedding, which No date set yet.

Just with the word “WITH YOU” and making mention of each other on Instagram, the duo of histrions released the marriage announcement in times of pandemic, although they had previously expressed their desire to reach the altar.

The reactions of amazement and happiness in networks of other celebrities, friends of the couple, were immediate, such as Angelique Boyer, Alejandro Speitzer, María León, Samadhi Zendejas and Sandra Echeverría, among many others.

It is worth mentioning that the relationship between Castillo and Hayser is one of the most solid in the Mexican artistic environment, since they have kept away from scandals and rumors, in addition to their careers having been consolidated by participating in important series that have been exported. to other countries.

