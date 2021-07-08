They will investigate lasers, flares and whistles

London, United Kingdom.

The UEFA announced the opening of a disciplinary file against England about him use of lasers and flares by his fans, as well as by “disturbances“during the Danish anthem in the semifinal of the Euro 2020 Wednesday in London.

The case will be examined by the control, ethics and discipline authority of the European football governing body, on a date to be specified.

UEFA mentions “the use of laser pointers” and “the lighting of flares” by English fans during the match. Also alludes to “disturbances” during national anthems. The one of Denmark it was whistled by the Wembley public, English in a vast majority.

At a press conference this Thursday in Copenhagen, the Danish goalkeeper, Kasper schmeichel, explained that “I didn’t notice (the laser pointer) “during the penalty taken by Harry Kane in extra time. “It was behind me, to my right,” he said.

“I did notice it during the second half, I told the referee, who went to comment to one of the two linesmen, “added the Leicester goalkeeper.

England, who beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time, will face Italy on Sunday, again in London, in what will be their first major tournament final since a home win at the 1966 World Cup.

