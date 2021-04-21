They will invest $ 30 million in a campaign to attract tourists to NYC again after the COVID-19 pandemic



The Big Apple registered a record 66.6 million visitors in 2019.

Photo: TopView Sightseeing Tours / EFE

New York prepares for “Awakening” from the economic nightmare of COVID-19 this summer with the largest tourism campaign in its history, which will receive an injection of $ 30 million dollars and will be directed mainly to the national visitor, as announced this Wednesday by Mayor Bill de Blasio and the tourism promotion office ‘NYC & Company ‘.

The tourist campaign, which will begin in June and does not yet have a slogan, seeks to promote one of the essential pillars of the Big Apple, that in 2019 registered a record 66.6 million visitors and this 2021 projects to attract more than half of that number, 36.4 million, focusing primarily on the US tourists due to entry restrictions to the country.

“We are putting $ 30 million after this effort to reach everyone and tell people how important it is to come back here. It is an opportunity to be part of the rebirth, of something really special in which it was the epicenter (of the pandemic) of this country for a time ”, said the Mayor in his daily press conference.

Along with him, Fred Dixon, the CEO of NYC & Company, he assured that “New York is waking up” and he wanted to reflect the “optimism” of the sector for a “gradual but certain” economic recovery that is seen as vaccinations against COVID-19 progress, since half the country has received at least one dose.

PRESS RELEASE: @nycgo presents #NYCReawakens as New York City begins tourism comeback, including five-borough destination updates and announcement with @NYCMayor of new upcoming $ 30 million marketing campaign https://t.co/APJ5TQYLL2 – NYC & Company (@nycgo_press) April 21, 2021

Dixon anticipated that campaign will cover formats such as television, internet, social networks and “influencers” and it will focus on domestic tourism as it is the most “immediate” option and represents more than half the volume under normal conditions, which is why it appealed to the “first wave” of visitors: friends and loved ones of residents.

Although much depends on international travel, the frequency of flights, the advancement of vaccines and the economic situation, the New York promotion office estimates that it will return to record tourist territory in 2023 while rebuilding the sector in a sustainable way, which means “courting to long-term travelers ”and redistribute them between districts.

In the presentation of “Awakening” from New York the well-known chef participated Danny meyer, which highlighted how the city has welcomed the terraces to eat and drink outdoors, and reflected the encouragement to contribute to the recovery of a sector that has “hibernated” for months, in its case with the opening of a new establishment, Le Pavillon.

In that sense, New York is preparing for a tourist summer with numerous hotel openings, including a Margaritaville Resort with a pool in the middle of the Times Square or a Ritz-Carlton in the NoMad neighborhood, where Spanish chef José Andrés plans to open one of his new restaurants, Zaytinya.

Among other novelties, the city will also host the actress’s new restaurant Priyanka chopra, Sona, and the famous Loeb Boathouse and Tavern on the Green in Central Park will once again operate, although if there is an activity that generates expectation, it is the theatrical, with the expected return of Broadway in September, although no specific date yet.

To whet your appetite at the return of the great musicals, a video was broadcast by the cast of “Girl From The North Country”, the production starring Bob Dylan and his songs, which opened a few days before the pandemic was declared , and in which the actors sang that they are not going to “go anywhere.”