If you are one of the people who feel devastated by the confinement that caused the COVID-19 pandemic and you do not have a defined plan at home for this weekend, we have good news for you. Elefante Blanco Editores –a young Mexican publisher– is planning an international meeting of literature via Facebook Live this Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17.

According to the press release, it is an event where More than 20 writers from Mexico, Peru, Nicaragua, Argentina, Spain, Chile, Cuba, Uruguay and Ecuador will attend. The event will be held through the publisher’s Facebook page and will consist of two tables of five writers every day at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., as well as two closing numbers with the artists Tania Carrera and Alejandro Albarrán.

Maricela Guerrero, Daniela Tarazona, Rodrigo Flores, Miguel Navarro and Karen Plata explain in the document:

“Organizing the LooFest2020 allowed us to develop Elefante Blanco Editores, a project in which Daniela Tarazona, Rodrigo Flores Sánchez, Miguel Navarro and Maricela Guerrero participated. The first publication of our editorial was Phenomenon Flash, Sergio Loo’s visionary book, which addresses various topics, perspectives and experiences around photography, intimacy and the public, from an ironic and playful point of view. ”

If you are a lover of horror literature, poetry and science fiction, then you will be interested in listening to Bernardo Esquinca, Roque Larraquy, Verónica Viola Fisher, Nadia Escalante or Paula Ilabaca among many other Spanish-speaking authors.

The event promises to get us out of the lethargy to which these crowded days have relegated us.

