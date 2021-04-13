“They will have no excuse to leave”

04/13/2021 at 11:51 PM CEST

EFE

The president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, assured that the qualification of his team for the semifinals of the Champions League against Bayern Munich is one more element for Neymar and Kylian Mbappé renew because “they have no excuse to leave.”

“We have built a team to win all the tournaments, they have no excuse to leave, we have everything to win all the titles, we have a great team. We have done a lot over the years, but we have to keep working, keep calm, because the Champions League is not over“the president told RMC Sport television.

He added that negotiations with both continue and he was confident that the two most expensive players in history, whose contracts end in 2022, can extend their commitments to PSG.

“I am very proud of my team, of this second consecutive semi-final, our goal is to reach the final and win the trophy. Tonight they played an extraordinary match, we could have scored three or four goals, but the important thing is that we have qualified, “he said.

“I have confidence in this team, I feel that it has grown, that it has more experience. This year we have beaten Manchester, a great Barcelona and Bayern, which for me is the best team in Europe. Now we have to think about the league, which is also important, “he commented.

“Our goal is to reach the best, we came here to win the Champions League, but we know that it is difficult, that it is a competition that is played in small details. But I have confidence in my team, in the coach and in the sports director. The players have given everything, “he said.