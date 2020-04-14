“Younger patients need to receive intensive care care over older patients,” he says.

“When we only have a ventilator and there are two patients: an 80-year-old patient A and a 20-year-old patient B. Suppose if patient A receives the ventilator she will live 7 more years and if patient B receives the ventilator she will live 65 more years. To solve this problem, an additional principle has to be introduced: save as many lives-to-be-completed. A life-to-complete must be understood as one that has not yet gone through the different stages of human bio-psycho-social development (i.e. childhood, adolescence, adulthood, old age). And from among the lives-to-be completed you have to choose those that

are in earlier stages ”, indicates the Bioethics guide to critical medicine resource allocation, published by the General Health Council, which can be consulted in its entirety at the end of this note.

This example was commented on Monday by the academic Sergio Aguayo, who also published a tweet about it:

A document of the General Health Council #CSG to refute those who doubt my claims. I also have confidential information. I insist. As there are few machines, the old ones are disposable. They did not prepare. They failed us.

Link -> https://t.co/YUmANNYA5y pic.twitter.com/McrRknSHZw – Sergio Aguayo (@sergioaguayo) April 13, 2020

The guide also states that “younger patients they must receive intensive care care for older patients ”, in case you have to decide between both cases.

Regarding “priority cases”States that“ protecting the health of the population is the reason why the triage system is introduced. This being so, priority should be given to scarce critical medicine resources to health personnel fighting the COVID-19 emergency. The prioritization of said health personnel must be absolute ”.

“It is important to note that not all health personnel should be given priority, but only personnel facing the COVID-19 emergency. For example, a dermatologist who is not coping with the COVID19 epidemic should not receive priority attention. A nursing professional who is coping with the COVID-19 epidemic should receive priority care. Here ‘health personnel’ is not understood as just the treating physicians, but all the personnel who operate on the front line: nursing, respiratory therapists, maintenance personnel who disinfect the facilities, stretchers, for example. ”

This guide was made for the purpose of making decisions “when a public health emergency generates a demand for critical medicine resources that cannot be satisfied ”. And the document indicates that the virus SARS-CoV-2 “has very serious clinical manifestations in approximately 5% of the population that contracts it. Currently there is no prophylactic or curative treatment for COVID-19 ”.

Yesterday, Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell indicated that this guide “at this time it does not imply an executive decision on procedures that have to be implemented ”. But this is already published on the page of the General Health Council.

FINAL Bioethical GUIDE April 13, 2020 by Aristegui News on Scribd