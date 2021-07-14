They will give the Navy more powers against criminals; President sends initiative to the Senate

MEXICO CITY.

They propose to increase powers to Armada

It seeks to strengthen marine areas, coasts and port areas against crime; animals are included as part of the institution.

“Exercise coast guard functions to maintain the rule of law in Mexican marine areas, coasts and port areas, in addition to maritime security and protection, through surveillance, verification, visit, inspection and other actions provided for in the provisions applicable laws, in coordination with other authorities, within the scope of their respective competences, ”says the presidential initiative.

It adds that “when in the exercise of these functions the possible commission of an act that the law designates as a crime occurs, the persons, objects, instruments and products related to it will be made available to the competent authority.”

The head of the federal Executive proposed to the Senate an initiative for a new Organic Law of the Mexican Navy, which includes, for the first time, the recognition of animals as part of the institution.

“With regard to the integration of the Mexican Navy, it is proposed to redefine what is considered as its human, material and financial resources, and to add animal resources, since, currently, the canine elements integrated in binomial with its handlers carry out search and rescue activities, as well as the detection of corpses, explosives and different types of psychotropic drugs ”, he says.

It details that as a faculty of the superior commanders in chief and superior commanders, the designation of the commanders of the task forces, as operational organic units that are constituted temporarily, with the necessary means to fulfill a specific mission, mainly its coverage and area of ​​operation.

Regarding the operational units, it is proposed to adapt their definition, in order not to limit it to ships and aircraft, since based on the attributions of the Mexican Navy in matters of search and rescue, coast guard, aerial surveillance and protection of the Marine environment requires, in addition, boats, unmanned aerial vehicles, among others, precise.

Similarly, the presidential initiative proposes to include “the definition of the concepts of naval flotilla and squadron used in the operational organization of the General Staff of the Mexican Navy, due to the increase in their responsibilities, raising the category of who can command them. ”.

It adds that “in order to provide greater legal certainty regarding the integration of the Mexican Navy, it is proposed to contemplate at a legal level as units of the same the naval Search, Rescue and Maritime Surveillance stations, the air bases, the air-naval squadrons, air-naval operational units, amphibious marine infantry brigades, marine infantry brigades, marine infantry battalions ”, among others.