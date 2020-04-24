Government authorities indicated that the measure will also be implemented after the pandemic by COVID-19

Notimex – India – The government of India today approved a decree of law that sanctions with up to seven years in prison anyone who attacks medical, nursing or related personnel during the period of the pandemic of COVID-19.

The measure was recognized by the Medical Association of the country, which had announced drastic measures if the government did not stop the numerous attacks and discriminations against the country’s doctors and nurses.

The decree provides a maximum penalty of six thousand euros, as well as an arrest that can range from three months to seven years depending on the severity of the attacks against medical and nursing personnel.

The association reported that on April 21 a crowd prevented a surgeon, who died of complications related to the COVID-19, was buried in a cemetery in the south of the city of Madras, alleging “fear of possible contagion”.

Although the association recognized the measure as “a first step to stop the attacks,” they called for the sanctions to continue even after the health crisis to create real change in the country.

“People do not attack a police officer because they know it is a serious crime. Therefore, this law should have the same deterrent effect. We understand that these attacks are the result of sudden anger, generally in the event of death. from a loved one, and we don’t want to punish anyone, “said Laila Asokan, secretary general of the Indian Medical Association.



According to Asokan, in the past two months there have been “several cases of doctors attacked in hospitals,” as well as reports from health personnel who have been evicted from their homes, and some have even been “threatened when taking the tests.” detention of COVID-19.

“This type of event makes health professionals wonder if they were right to choose this profession. Young people, especially, are demoralized,” added Asokan.