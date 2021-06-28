They will get married? Ben Affleck plans to ask Jennifer Lopez | .

Again the name of Bennifer It became a trend in social networks, because it is said that the actor Ben Affleck will ask for marriage to Jennifer Lopez on his birthday, which will be in a few weeks.

This news has become the golden dream of every person who ended a relationship long ago and who continues with the hope that they could reconcile with their former partner, just as happened recently with the Hollywood celebrity couple after 17 years of having ended their relationship.

Some rumors claim that the interpreter of Batman from DC Comics plans to ask him marriage to Jennifer Lopez on her birthday.

This will be in a few weeks on July 24 which will be almost 4 weeks from now when I turn 52 years old.

For a couple of weeks that they have been seeing them together in public constantly, both have expressed their love freely without any problem and even the actor has had the opportunity to live a little more with Emme and max children of the singer and actress.

Another member of the family who has shared the camera of some paparazzi next to Affleck is JLo’s mother who is also known as The Diva of the Bronxs.

As you may recall, the protagonist of the “ARGO” film had already proposed to the beautiful singer and businesswoman a few years ago, however shortly before getting married they ended their relationship and it is said that the interpreter of “On The Floor“He still had the ring the actor had given him.

Another news that has been handling for a few weeks is that apparently Affleck wants Lopez and his twins to move to Los Angeles, California, United States to live together, for the moment they will be able to live together much more.

It has also been announced according to the Tiempox portal that the couple is planning to spend the summer together, surely to live together as a family and be able to spend most of the time together, after 17 years apart it would not be a surprise if they wanted to make up their time .

Which by the way was not lost since both were married and made their lives, however the love between them could not be put aside, when the opportunity arose to be able to return being both single.

It should be noted that the relationship they had despite having ended so long ago, both never let go because they continued to be friends, Affleck himself mentioned long ago that he never cut communication with Jennifer Lopez.

Precisely at the moment of ending his relationship with the player Alex Rodriguez, the singer received immediate support from the actor, since April we have seen them coincide in events and places, but recently we began to see them being loving in public.

Perhaps some Internet users are wondering if the actor, director and businessman is planning to give him another engagement ring or simply renew his proposal so that the businesswoman is also married to him.

This would be the fourth marriage for JLo, in 1998 she divorced Ojani Noa, in 2003 she divorced Cris Judd and the singer with her children’s father Marc Anthony He separated in 2014, as for Ben Affleck this would be his second marriage because he married and had a daughter with Jennifer Garner with her he was married from 2005 to 2018.

They have always been recognized as one of the favorite couples of Internet users, so the emotion of knowing they will finally be able to get married and be together is more than gratifying.