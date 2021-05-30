They will get divorced! Kim Loaiza and JD Pantoja, they claim

They will get divorced! Kim Loaiza and JD Pantoja, as stated | Instagram

The influencer and musical artist Kimberly Loaiza was once again the protagonist of a controversy that so far those who have heard the news have been more than surprised because her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja it was also part of this new situation in which they were related.

It was through a video that was shared on the channel of Youtube of Es Neta where it is stated that the couple of young celebrities are going to divorce.

The video is titled “Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios are planning their divorce after infidelity / Kuno VS Divaza”, this has a duration of 9:39 minutes, but it is from 7:11 minutes where you can enjoy the news, We will share the video with you right away.

Iván Plascencia who is the host of the program shared a video where Mhoni Seer made mention of the love situation of Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja who have more than 8 years together.

The seer was in a program sharing some of her predictions on several occasions we have seen Mhoni in different programs sharing her experiences, on some occasions they have been quite successful, however it has been others that are not fulfilled or perhaps not fulfilled at the moment.

As you will remember in 2020 the couple was involved in a strong controversy due to the fact that it was stated that the interpreters of “Bye bye“They were about to officially separate, but apparently they never did, this they themselves confirmed in one of their videos, the couple was involved in what could have been one of their biggest controversies because it was said that Juan de Dios had been unfaithful to kim Loaiza.

The Es Neta video was shared on May 29 so it is likely that Mhoni Vidente’s prediction is also one of the most recent, she herself affirms that marital life will end in divorce because once again Juan de Dios will be unfaithful to The Biggest Cuteness.

Mhoni mentioned that the interpreter of “Do not be jealous“She is much more successful than Pantoja and it has even been thanks to her that her husband’s popularity is thanks to her, obviously Kim loaiza He has more followers on his social networks than Juan de Dios, in addition to Tiktok and YouTube.

Another thing that caught the attention of the famous esoteric’s prediction is that she said that Pantoja would not only be unfaithful with a woman but also with a man because he enjoyed making love and had no differences between men and women.

The Es Neta video has attracted so much attention that it already has more than 13 thousand reproductions in addition to 91 comments, several of them mention that the prediction could be in error, because the couple has been very united during the last months, after his second son Juan de Dios Pantoja Loaiza was born.

Some users say that indeed Mhoni Vidente is usually quite correct, but that without a doubt with this new production of insurance he will be wrong, it is likely that some of the Internet users prefer that the negative news does not advance and that the situation of the couple is always perfect as up to now it had looked like this.

Something that is not mentioned in the video published on Youtube is that no date or approximation of the moment when this prediction will be fulfilled is said, surely some will be aware of what happens, despite the fact that they look very happy and especially united.