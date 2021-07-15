They will focus actions on 50 violent municipalities; federation and governors of Morena

MEXICO CITY.

The federal government and the leaders of Morena agreed to work together to reduce intentional homicides in the country.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met in the National Palace with elected and acting governors from his party. After the meeting, Alfonso Durazo, the next governor of Sonora, explained that the actions will focus on the 50 municipalities that concentrate the incidence of murders.

He clarified that there will be no changes in the strategy against crime, that is, mitigate social inequalities that lead to insecurity, although it is not ruled out increasing the presence of the National Guard in places identified as hot spots, due to the operation of criminal groups.

Layda Sansores, governor-elect of Campeche, pointed out that the President asked them to be present at the meetings of the security cabinet in their respective states, to follow up on anti-crime actions.

“They presented us with a national security scheme to combat the crime of intentional homicide and all the articulation procedures and states to combat crime. There is no specific work plan other than that of public security, ”said Miguel Barbosa, governor of Puebla.

They will put a magnifying glass in 50 violent municipalities

In the case of Rubén Rocha Moya, governor-elect of Sinaloa, he said that insecurity is an issue that mortifies everyone, but assured that there is no ungovernability.

“We talk about municipalities in general, in each of the states we have a red flag.”

—They put governance at risk? The future governor was asked.

—No, because in reality the trend has been reversed with this government, in the fundamental issue that is the issue of homicides, let alone other crimes, and in federal crimes it has actually been reduced by 30%.

Also present at the meeting were the secretaries of the Interior, Olga Sánchez, and of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez, as well as the legal adviser to the Presidency, Julio Scherer Ibarra.

The governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García; the elected governor of Colima, Indira Vizcaíno Silva; the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, as well as the elected governor of Tlaxcala, Lorena Cuéllar.

According to the organization Semáforo Delictivo, directed by Santiago Roel, Tecate (Baja California), Xochiltepec (Morelos) and Tulum (Quintana Roo), top the list of the most violent municipalities.

Security, the theme of Palace guests

The governors woke up early for their appointment with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the National Palace.

They arrived after 9:30 am on Corregidora and Moneda streets to the National Palace, aboard their vans. The meeting is part of the meetings with elected and acting governors that the president announced after the June elections.

The meeting began at ten in the morning and concluded ten minutes before one in the afternoon. At the conclusion of the meeting with the President of Mexico, the visitors left the premises through the same accesses through which they entered, causing the attention of passers-by who observed the agitated vehicle movement, as in the morning.

Neither the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, nor the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, were willing to provide details of the issues addressed in the private meeting.

Before entering the Palace, Lorena Cuéllar, governor-elect of Tlaxcala, published on her Twitter account the reason for her presence there:

“Good day. Today I am at #PalacioNacional in a meeting with my president @lopezobrador_. We will see issues that benefit Mexicans and #Tlaxcala. # FelizMiercoles @ GobiernoMX ”.

Then, in a video in front of the entrance gate of Corregidora 8, guarded by the military, he expressed: “Good morning, friends, today I had to come to an important meeting with the President of the Republic; we are about to enter; it will surely be of great benefit to Tlaxcala. Many greetings ”.

Also Layda Sansores, governor-elect of Campeche, posted on her Twitter account a photo with the governor of Tabasco, Adán Augusto López.

Meanwhile, Rutilio Escandón, governor of Chiapas, boasted on social networks, with a more elaborate and professional video, his visit to the National Palace.

From the outset, his arrival appears in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, presumably armored, he greets those present behind the fences with a raised hand. To one side is a battery of parked vehicles.

“We attended the ‘Working Meeting with the President of Mexico’ Andrés Manuel López Obrador, an authentic leader and patriot. Different topics were covered, all focused on continuing to materialize this fourth transformation of public life, “he wrote on Twitter.

Finally, Alfonso Durazo, governor-elect of Sonora, wrote on Twitter about the “extraordinary meeting with our President @ lopezobrador_, who called us to follow up on the historic solar project to be carried out in #Sonora. 1/2 “. Durazo was the one who elaborated the most on the issues addressed.