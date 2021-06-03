they will fly from London to New York in less than four hours

The legendary Concorde will have a successor. It is at least what it promises United Airlines, which has announced that it has purchased 15 supersonic aircraft to the startup Boom Supersonic, which just a few months ago presented the XB-1 prototype.

These supersonic planes, which it is estimated that they will become active in 2029, they will be able to fly at twice the speed of current commercial aircraft, which will make it possible to cut flight times in half on certain routes. Thus, it will be possible fly London to New York in three and a half hours or from San Francisco to Tokyo in six.

The supersonic era returns

In Boom Supersonic they indicated how those 15 supersonic planes could in fact be just the beginning: United Airlines reserves the option to buy 35 more that will also work according to the startup with “sustainable fuels.”

That company has been working on the supersonic Overture aircraft for some time. It is not built yet, but it is expected to be operational in 2025, start flying in 2026 and carry passengers in 2029.

The Boom Overture aim to be able to fly at Mach 1.7, thus far exceeding the speed of sound. That would cut flight times in half in some cases, and United indicated routes such as London to New York, San Francisco to Tokyo or Newark to Frankfurt.

Boom Supersonic is a startup created in 2014 in Denver which has 150 employees and has raised investment rounds worth 270 million dollars.

The company’s dream is clear: Bring the era of supersonic aircraft to life after the Concorde farewell, which achieved that milestone with commercial flights from 1976 to 2003, three years after the fatal accident on July 25, 2000.

