The Governor Enrique Alfaro he ruled out the possibility of returning to face-to-face classes in Jalisco in the face of the health emergency due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19). Through a video on social networks, the head of the Executive indicated that there are no conditions for students and teachers – from basic, secondary and university education – to rejoin the classrooms and will continue with virtual activities to finish the school calendar, to avoid more risk of spread. Read AMLO: reopening will be in stages, asks to ‘avoid stampede’

“In Jalisco, the idea that there will be a return to classes in this cycle must be ruled out, I am saying hoping to have a positive response from the federal government because we have already put it on the table (…), (but) the decision is taken, “said the state president.

Today at the health table, the recommendations and proposals of the economic recovery table for Jalisco were analyzed. We are close to having the strategy for a gradual return to the new normality complete and we need you. Listen how we are going and share: pic.twitter.com/Dpksa8phpV – Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR)

May 9, 2020

The announcement contrasts with the proposal of the head of the federal Secretariat of Public Education (SEP), Esteban Moctezuma, of a possible return to the classrooms on June 1 and extend the closure until July 17.

Even, the federal official exposed that the municipalities with low transmission of cases could return from May 18.

The Jalisco Ministry of Education (SEJ) did not offer a position, only indicated that all the details will be revealed in the coming days.

Due to the contingency for the new coronavirus, the SEP has not defined the start date of the 2020-2021 cycle. Last year it started on August 26.

In Jalisco, educational activities were suspended from March 17 and resumed virtually on April 20.

According to SEJ data, there are more than 2 million students at the basic level, high school and universities.

In this country there are no conditions to return to classes, it would be a serious mistake, but at least in Jalisco it is a decision we have made, “said the governor.

Zero ‘phase’ ready

The Government of Jalisco enlists the “Phase Zero” program for the gradual return of economic activities in the State, starting on May 18.

Alfaro pointed out that the return of the productive sectors is expected in a staggered and organized way, starting with those most affected by the pandemic and those with the least risk.

“No one can imagine that in a few more days we are going to be saying: ‘It is over and let’s all go outside’. That is not going to happen. What we are doing is precisely the protocol of how the transition process will be to reactivate the economy, “he said.

Shock

The return or not to face-to-face classes this school year opened a new dispute between the Government of Jalisco and the 4T.

Jalisco

Decide that this cycle there will be no return to the classrooms of basic, secondary education and universities.

Classes will continue virtually.

Federation

It raises a possible return to the classrooms on June 1 for the entire country.

Covid-19 free municipalities could return to classrooms on May 18.

