The objective is to introduce water, drainage, pavement and public lighting in the popular neighborhoods, said President López Obrador.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador advanced that his government will expand urban improvement program in popular neighborhoods to introduce water, drainage, pavement and public lighting.

“All this to revive the economy with the construction industry and create jobs,” he said through a video posted on social networks.

The federal president pointed out that the construction industry is the one that allows the economy to revive faster, since it has a multiplier effect.

“The works are done, jobs are given and, I repeat, the economy is reactivated soon,” he said.

López Obrador indicated that the expansion of said program will be applied in 50 municipalities in the country.

“A selection has already been made according to the municipalities most needy, to the peripheral areas of the cities that lack public services, and also to those who are being more affected by the coronavirus“He detailed.

In the recording of just over eight minutes, the President also announced that his administration will deliver aid to improve or expand housing in poor and marginalized neighborhoods of cities.

“They will be help up to 60 thousand, 70 thousand beneficiaries in the case of housing, apart from housing loans, apart from other welfare actions, ”he said.

Finally, the federal president once again thanked the Mexicans for complying with the sanitary measures to the letter.

“So we don’t have an overflow, they don’t saturate (the hospitals). We have availability of up to 70 percent of intensive care beds. We are doing well because the epidemic has been tamed. Instead of being triggered as elsewhere, growth here has been horizontal and that has allowed us to prepare very well to have everything that is required, “he added.