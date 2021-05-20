They will eliminate hotel tax to stimulate tourism this summer in New York

Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York, announced yesterday that tourists will not pay taxes if they stay in hotels in the city next summer, as it was seen as a stimulus to bring back visitors, essential in the economic revival, even before the Broadway shows return in September.

But the ad was also considered as “a gift” for him. Hotel Trades Council (HTC), a sector that has been a major contributor to de Blasio’s mayoral campaigns and the 2019 Democratic presidential primaries, the New York Post commented.

De Blasio said Wednesday that he will offer a 5.875% occupancy tax relief on hotels in all five boroughs during June, July and August. The move will cost the city’s treasury around $ 30 million, officials estimate, but the mayor hopes recover them with the presence and purchases of tourists, and their impact on employment.

Several novelties are planned for this summer in NYC, while the local government needs the return of tourists to reactivate the economy so damaged by the pandemic.

“As our COVID rates continue to plummet and we continue to drive a recovery for all of us, tourists will return in droves to New York City. We are ready for them, ”De Blasio said in a statement. “By eliminating the hotel room occupancy tax for this summer, we are accelerating our economic recovery, saving jobs and providing relief to one of our most affected industries. “

The relief will save tourists about $ 6 a day for every $ 100 spent on a hotel room. It is the first major major tax initiative in the entire industry launched by the City Council, It targets a sector that was particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic and a workforce represented by HTC, which has a long history of close ties with De Blasio.

During the pandemic, many NYC hotels closed for good and some were transformed into shelters and hospitals with basic services, affecting about 40 thousand employees.

In 2019, HTC gave De Blasio one of the few endorsements his failed presidential campaign achieved, and its members flooded his campaign with donations to qualify him for the first debates of the 2020 primaries.

The backup occurred when The City Council sided with HTC on two key issues: cracking down on illegal AirBnBs and demanding the Mayor’s approval for the opening of any new hotels.

“Ridiculous,” De Blasio’s press secretary Bill Neidhardt responded yesterday when asked if the City’s relationship with HTC explained the move to eliminate the tax in the summer. “If you are against the return of the hotel industry, you are against the return of New York City, the tourism capital of the United States ”.