they will drop in price and will be adjusted according to the standard of living of each country

Twitch announces major changes to its subscription system. The streaming service explains that it will add what they call a local subscription system. That is, the Twitch price level Instead of being equivalent throughout the world, it will be adapted to the economy and level of each country. Causing the minimum Twitch subscription cost to be lower in some countries.

Starting in Mexico and Turkey on May 20, the price of existing subscriptions, new paid subscriptions and gift subscriptions will change. In Europe and other countries in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa these changes will apply from the third quarter of 2021.

Local subscriptions arrive: the big change in Twitch prices

Gradually, Twitch will begin implementing what they call a lowering of subscriber prices, hoping it will “drive growth and long-term creator revenue.” However, it seems clear to think that lower prices will mean less revenue for content creators.

From the company they explain that they are “aware that it is necessary to minimize any possible drop in income for creators“And for this they will create a 12-month program that guarantees a certain level of income for creators who meet the requirements.

The price of Tier 1 subscriptions on the web is equivalent to approximately $ 4.99 in all countries. Now, this basic price will be adapted to each country, since the platform explains that the percentage of active users in Europe or Asia is up to 50% lower and in Latin America 80% lower. To make this percentage of support for creators more similar in all markets, the platform has announced a radical change in its pricing structure.

According to a test conducted in Brazil, they observed that lower subscription prices increased the creator’s revenue and total subscriptions by more than 100%.

During the transition stage, Twitch explains that it will cover 100% of the base channel’s revenue. and Prime subscriptions (if necessary) for three calendar months, including the month of the price change. After these first three months, they will reduce the incentive payments by 25% until one year.

To access these aid requirements, from Twitch they explain that the creator will be eligible when “transmits at least 85% of their reference live hours in a month and meets other eligibility criteria.”

In Mexico and Turkey the new price level will be 48 pesos and 9.90 liras, respectively. A 50% reduction from current price level.

