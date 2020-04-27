Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Brothers in Arms is a franchise well-loved by enthusiastic players from World War II. Although it seems complicated that we are going to see a new installment soon, what we will have is a television series based on this FPS.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gearbox Software dated Scott Rosenbaum to produce a series of Brothers in Arms. It will be a production that, like video games, will be based on events from the Second World War.

The Brothers in Arms series will tell the story of 8 soldiers who must rescue their colonels from Axis Power forces before I reveal their D-Day plans to them.

Now, that won’t be all, since the series will also focus on characters from both sides of the war. Also, we will be able to see characters of historical figures of this warlike conflict.

“I love the stories we tell in games and we have more to tell, but this TV show lets us explore this topic and the effects it has on relationships and people in broader ways,” said Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox Software.

The source claims that the first chapters of Brothers in Arms will be based on Operation Tiger, a large-scale trial for the D-Day invasion. It was an operation that faced several problems.

Who will collaborate on the Brothers in Arms series?

As we already mentioned, the Brothers in Arms series will be made in collaboration with Scott Rosenbaum. In case you don’t know, this is an executive producer who has collaborated on productions like Queen of the South, V, and Gang Related.

On the other hand, it is also confirmed that Jean-Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed); Richard Whelan (Band of Brothers: The Pacific) and Sean Haran (head of business at Gearbox) will serve as producers for Brothers in Arms.

It is important to note that the Brothers in Arms television series still lacks directors. This is why the project is not yet in a production stage.

