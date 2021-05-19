They will do a series of The Time Traveler’s Wife with Rose Leslie from Game of Thrones

“This is a story of loss, but it is not a tragedy. It is about a time traveler, but it is not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry’s confusing relationship at the time, this is the story of a great love“Said the series writer Steven Moffat.

Since the end of her role in Game of Thrones, we have not seen much of Rose Leslie so we cannot wait to see her in The Time Traveler’s Wife series, a project very different from the George RR Martin universe, which by the way, is for the premiere of House of the Dragon, the GoT prequel also from HBO.

(@HBO)