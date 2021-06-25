They will do a series of Interview with a vampire, the famous movie

Interview with a Vampire, the film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, will have a series. Know the details.

Anne Rice’s acclaimed novel, Interview with the Vampire, will have a new adaptation. This story, which came to the big screen from the hand of Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, will in the future have a series by AMC. Here we tell you all the details that are known about this new project.

The famous novel was published in 1976 and it was not until 1994 that the story had a movie of the same name that starred Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and a little Kirsten Dunst. This novel tells the story of Louis, a newly created vampire who, as the years go by, clings more and more to his humanity, while dealing with his creator, the diabolical Lestat.

Maybe you are interested in:

Ben Affleck reveals his bad experience filming Buffy the Vampire Slayer

AMC’s new project

Last year, AMC managed to acquire the rights to all 18 Anne Rice novels. In this way, the new adaptation of Interview with the vampire will be the first project they come up with. Mark Johnson, known for his work on titles such as Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire and Breaking Bad, will be in charge of supervising the entire development of this new fiction. In addition, Rolin Jones will fill the roles of creator, writer and showrunner.

“The challenge of adapting Anne Rice’s work for television is both daunting and exhilarating. Having produced films from such unique works, I acknowledge both the responsibility and the obligation we have with the material. I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and excite and entertain both the loyal fans of Anne Rice and the viewer who has just discovered her work, ”Mark Johnson recently commented in a statement.

At the moment the names of the possible protagonists of the Interview with the Vampire series were not released, which has already been confirmed to have 8 episodes.