They will denounce Alejandro Moreno, leader of the party for political violence

MEXICO CITY.- The national leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Rafael Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, could be denounced this Friday by Nallely Gutiérrez, National Political Councilor.

I am going to report him for political violence, for gender reasons. Tomorrow I am going to go to the National Human Rights Commission, I am going to go to the INE, I am going to the Institute for Women, I am asking for a hearing with the head of government to ask for her protection; I do fear for my life, but I am not going to leave, because I am the face of this movement and I cannot leave my teammates alone, ”said Nallely Gutiérrrez.

It may interest you: Baby howler monkey rescued from rooftop in Iztapalapa

This is how a #AlitoRepresor reacts by suing his militants for a montage that he made !! https://t.co/mxr7Y3zK28 – Nallely Gutiérrez (@NalleGugi) July 1, 2021

This Thursday afternoon, the also president of Professionals in Law, stressed that derived from the demonstration that she leads outside the PRI facilities, together with Ulises Ruiz Ortiz, former governor of Oaxaca, she was denounced by the leader of the political party, who also requested his expulsion.

Today they requested my expulsion in the Permanent Political Commission, but immediately I began in networks to say what they wanted to do and they did not do it (…) this movement is growing, we are doing very well and we are with a very strong conviction that we are doing what correct, ”he added.

For his part, the former governor of Oaxaca said that he is not afraid that they will request his expulsion from the party, and that they are asking the assembly to make changes in the statutes and all leaders are elected by the militancy and in this way the Committee is elected National Executive, State directors, Municipal Committees and Political Councils.

It may interest you: They ambush policemen south of Edomex: ‘Support, they are shooting us’

I am going to fight for my rights as a militant, they will not be able to expel me from the PRI, I have more elements to even request the expulsion of Alejandro Moreno and Rubén Moreira and one of them is the investigations of the diversion of resources that are in Campeche and Coahuila closely 400 million pesos in each state, ”Ruíz explained.

He added that he is not sorry to remain in the sit-in and that the expenses generated are for cooperation between the militants.

They are mixiotes, tamales, coffee, there we cooperate and we make the talacha, they are very cheap hills that were installed; It is not the cost, it is more the effort that they have to be and sleep here, but they do it with great pleasure ”.

The politician stressed that they will remain as long as necessary until the current leadership of the PRI falls.

Find accurate information about Mexico City in Community.

Are you about to do a procedure? Check here costs and requirements.

*

sarr