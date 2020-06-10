It will be built in Ciudad Ixtepec and will cost approximately one million pesos; neighbors oppose the work.

Diana Manzo

Juchitán, Oax.- Rogelio Cheng López, mayor of Ciudad Ixtepec, announced the creation of the municipal Covid Unit to serve local patients, who present symptoms and require hospitalization for this virus.

This Covid Municipal Unit will be built in a space of the “Brena Torres” Sports Unit and will cost approximately one million pesos of municipal resources and it is intended to start operations in early July.

Four beds will be set up, two for hospitalization and the rest for medical surveillance. Likewise, four doctors will be hired, including an internal medicine specialist and also four nurses; All expenses will be covered by the municipal administration.

This Zapotec locality gathers 40 thousand inhabitants, and so far according to epidemiological data from the Oaxaca Health Services (Sso), three people have tested positive for coronavirus, of which two are active and one recovered, in addition to three suspected cases. and two negatives.

The municipality expressed that at the moment there is a respirator, but the intention is to have another one and also buy medical equipment, because it is a provisional space to attend this pandemic for now, but later it would be used for diabetic patients requiring hemodialysis and dialysis .

Chen López added that although there is a health center and a hospital “is not enough” in the event of an outbreak due to this emergencyTherefore, in a council agreement, this decision was made to build this municipal Covid area.

“We do this to provide quality local care, the people who will work are doctors who know the subject, will have a sanitation team, there will be all the necessary measures, here the important thing is to privilege the lives of our people”, said.

This would be the first municipal Covid unit in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, however, neighboring residents expressed their disagreement and assure that they reject that it be carried out near their homes.

In a document addressed to the municipal president, the Neighbors exposed that they are opposed to the unit being installed in the sports unit because it could cause damage.

“We demand that you seek to relocate the Covid Center facility, it is assumed that we have a new Health Center and a hospital in our city, which could be used for this purpose or find a place on the outskirts of the city where no one is affected They expressed.

So far the authority has not ruled in this regard and maintains the proposal that the Covid Unit be built in that sports space.