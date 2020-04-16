“No one but us wants public works to be reactivated, but we need it to get going, give work and boost the economy, taking care of those who work. Our problem is the pandemic. ” President Alberto Fernández said this Wednesday afternoon after supporting the proposal of construction entrepreneurs and unionists to reactivate the private sector works throughout the country that are paralyzed, but he delegated the analysis of which projects can be resumed and in what provinces in a tripartite monitoring commission to be headed by the chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero.

At the same time, the President promised to speak to the governors this Thursday to raise the need for them to tasks in public and private works are gradually resumed, with the idea that they analyze and carry out the decisions made by the monitoring commission.

That same commission, which will also include the heads of different ministries related to construction, will dedicate itself to streamlining the procedures at the national, provincial and municipal levels so that projects that have the backing to get going are not blocked due to bureaucratic issues.

These decisions arose from a meeting held this afternoon at the Olivos residence between the President, the head of the Argentine Chamber of Construction (CAMARCO), Iván Szczech, and the general secretary of the Construction Workers Union (UOCRA), Gerardo Martinez. Also present were Cafiero, the ministers Gabriel Katopodis (Public Works) and María Eugenia Bielsa (Housing) and the general secretary of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello. Julio Crivelli, Gustavo Weiss, Ricardo Briot and León Zakalik also joined the business sector.

The president received a list detailing the private works throughout the country that would be in a position to be reactivated and told Szczech and Martínez that he was aware of the important role that the construction industry plays in the Argentine economy and He explained that he wanted to channel any decision to resume tasks through the governors and mayors.

“You cannot go back in health terms”, said Alberto Fernández, although he warned that “the State cannot be distracted” and will seek by all means to guarantee an income for workers and credit support and other aid for the employer sector.

The UOCRA and the Chamber of Construction handed over to the President the safety protocol prepared jointly by the UOCRA union and the Argentine Chamber of Construction, which will be analyzed by the health authorities so that it can be implemented in the works.

Martínez explained that the crisis in activity is not new and that it was aggravated by the paralysis brought about by the quarantine: construction, recalled the unionist, has already been down 23 consecutive months and only between last November and January 47,000 jobs were lost.

He warned in this regard that decisions made quickly could to avoid endangering some 100,000 job sources if the inactivity of public and private works continues.

Szvzech, for his part, spoke of the need for entrepreneurs to have access to state aid, such as lines of credit, and to improve administrative and payment processes for the activity.

At the meeting, emphasis was placed on reactivating the works that are 60 kilometers from the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires, which is where it is best to control that construction projects are launched without putting the health of workers at risk and of the general population.

Along these same lines, the President said that is why he wants to place trust in the governors to make the works viable, which, he stressed, they should be resumed gradually and with strict compliance with health safety protocols.

Martínez took the opportunity to inform Alberto Fernández about the crisis that many trade unionists are experiencing who must maintain a staff of employees in their unions and in social works while the crisis is causing the monthly collection that finances these structures to drop. “We are not all going through the same thing in this pandemic,” He said and gave as an example to unions that continue to collect their salaries normally, such as those representing employees of the public administration and state companies, while there are others, such as construction, commerce, textiles, metallurgy and gastronomy that have “a resounding fall ”of its income.

The President replied that “The State will not be ignored” of this critical situation of the unions and social works, for which he undertook to analyze how they can be helped.