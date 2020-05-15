Reducing the risk of massive transmission among the inhabitants in the most populous sectors of Greater Santo Domingo and other high population density provinces is the great challenge that the health authorities are currently facing, with the purpose of which the simultaneous intervention of different neighborhoods began yesterday. of four provinces, which will run until Saturday.

Home visits, active search for people with symptoms or who have had contact with positive patients, diagnostic tests for suspects, admission to quarantine center of identified patients, hospital isolation and transport logistics for those who need it, fumigation, disinfection, messaging of messages educational and delivery of masks became common yesterday in the sectors of the National District, province of Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal, Monte Plata and La Romana, included on the first day of the day.

In these provinces 6,164 cases of Covid accumulate, of the 11,320 registered in the country, until yesterday.

13 new deaths

Meanwhile, 13 new deaths from COVID 19 were registered in the country in the last 24 hours, of which eight were reported in Greater Santo Domingo, seven of them in the National District to reach 138 deaths overall. The remaining new deaths were recorded one in Duarte for a total of 82 deaths in that province; one in La Vega for a cumulative of 23; one in San Cristóbal to reach 18 deaths and two in Santiago for a cumulative of 66.

With these new deaths, the total number of deaths registered in the country since the beginning of the epidemic rises to 422, while 124 new confirmed positive cases are reported to reach a cumulative 11,320 cases nationwide.

The country’s COVID case-fatality rate is 3.73 percent and the recovered ones are 3,351 according to the official report.

Lockdown

Those who are confirmed with COVID-19, and do not have the housing conditions to isolate themselves, must do so at the Naval Base of the Navy in Boca Chica, or at the club of the General Directorate of Customs, one of the two centers authorized to isolate Santo Domingo residents who are identified in this three-day intervention.

Sánchez Cárdenas, the director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), General Juan Manuel Méndez and the Minister of Public Works, Ramón Pepín, agreed on the importance of the collaboration of the communities, given that Greater Santo Domingo concentrates almost 50 % of positive coronavirus cases.

San Cristobal

With the installation of a mobile hospital, the rapid sampling of patients suspected of contagion, environmental decontamination in the streets, and intra-household fumigation, the government began the intervention of this province.

The operation carried out by the Ministry of Health began in the Moscow neighborhood and had the support of the Civil Defense, the military agencies and the Senate.

The regional director of Health and the provincial director, María Enecia Batista and Winston Martínez, respectively, explained that since the first case was detected in the province, they began to establish the necessary controls, to prevent more people from continuing to become infected.

However, Senator Tommy Galán explained that the cases that arose are related to the crowds of people that were generated in banks, supermarkets, shipping agencies and the model market.

KNOW MORE

The Roman.

The authorities also intervened in the most popular neighborhoods of this city with the aim of identifying positive cases, conducting tests and reactivating protocols to reduce infections that show an increase in recent days.

The conference seeks to create a kind of “epidemiological fence”, similar to the one carried out in Puerto Plata, when El Peregrino toured the city until it reached the beach, with hundreds of people.

.