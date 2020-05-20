Sell ​​the products of your business in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp it will be possible very soon. The company led by Mark Zuckerberg has just launched Facebook Shops, Facebook Shops in English, an initiative that aims to facilitate the creation of an online store especially to SMEs.

Create a Facebook store, when the service is launched within a few months, ensure that it will be free and simple. It will be enough to choose the products to sell, personalize the appearance of the store with a cover image and with the colors that best represent the brand or company and little else.

Facebook promises the arrival of stores and purchases to WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram Direct chats

Buying from Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

According to the information published by the company, the store will be first accessible from Facebook and Instagram. It will appear linked on the Facebook page and the Instagram profile, and may also be promoted through advertisements or the stories format. Internet sales through this platform will allow customers interesting features such as the possibility of saving products that interest them to buy later.

On the other hand, taking advantage of the set of Facebook platforms, through the store customers who have questions or need help They can contact through messages sent through WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct. In addition, in the future, Facebook promises the arrival of stores and purchases to WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram Direct chats; something that has already been tested.

Setting up a Facebook store. / (Facebook)

Parallel to this announcement, from Facebook Inc. continue to expand the possibilities of purchasing products from Instagram. This summer, they announce, they will first launch the Stores on Instagram service in the United States, a way to discover and buy products from Instagram Explore.

This announcement occurs in a context of economic crisis, beyond health and social, in which electronic commerce is going to play a fundamental role. Especially for small and medium-sized companies, traditionally less digital than large companies. In this sense, Google already made a move a month ago, opening its Shopping service to stores for free so that stores take advantage of that great showcase.