They will be face-to-face, Oscar Awards will have several locations around the world

Will be face-to-face, Oscar Awards will have several locations around the world | INSTAGRAM

As you have read it, the ceremony of the highly acclaimed Oscars, in April it will be a private meeting, face-to-face without Zoom broadcasts and limited to the nominees, presenters and their guests, just as the producers said, then we will tell you everything you need to know about this .

Clearly all these changes will happen due to the current global health situation, the show to deliver the highest honors in the film industry will be held both at Union Station, in downtown The Angels, as in the Dolby Theater of Hollywood, the traditional setting of the Academy Awards.

All those attending the event They will have to take the immediate test and there will be a specialized security team before any indication of a person infected or suspected of C0VID-19 in the place throughout the night of this next April 25.

Likewise, thanks to all the controversy that has generated in the audience having made all this public, a brief direct interview was made to the producers of the gala In addition, the guests at the ceremony received a notification with the message concisely that this time there will be no Zoom option in the show, producers Steven Soderbergh, Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher said in the aforementioned note to the more than 200 nominees this year.

Likewise, they added: “We will make a great effort to provide a safe and enjoyable night for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of movie fans around the world.”

The producers also said the nominees and their guests will gather in an open space at the Union train station, while other parts of the show will be performed live inside the Dolby Theater approximately 8 miles away.

It is necessary to mention that normally, hundreds of the most important stars in the world gather in the 3,400-seat theater to witness a show preceded by a red carpet packed with photographers and videographers.

Other award ceremonies in recent months have replaced the usual gala dinner and onstage gatherings with prerecorded performances or virtual events or a combination of both, however, we did not believe that as soon as a ceremony of this nature would be held again, a hundred percent face-to-face.

But, unfortunately television audiences have fallen and the Golden Globes and Grammys attracted the fewest viewers that had been seen in decades, so the production of this gala, opted for the decision to make the ceremony live. , as in previous years.

Among one of the regulations imposed to carry out these awards is the prohibition of video calls, something very different from what happened in the aforementioned awards.

In turn, the producers asked the candidates that, by the time they have to give the speech, make short interventions so that the gala does not extend too long, coupled with the fact that all attendees must carry out a PCR on the spot and submit to the taking of temperature and smell test, this, of course, to prevent someone infected from entering the room.

In addition, this year in particular there will be no presenter again, regulations that are not new, but one of the most important to be implemented for this occasion.

With this, we can affirm that little by little the Oscars 2021 begin to take color, after Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chorpa announced, on March 15, all the nominees through their profiles on Instagram.