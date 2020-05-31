The president of CREMERJ (Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro) rebutted the note released by clubs in Rio, with the exception of Botafogo and Fluminense, repudiating the recommendation made by the commission not to resume training during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an exclusive interview with THROW!, doctor Sylvio Provenzano became aware of the rejection of the clubs in contact with the report. The president mocked criticism of a board, saying he now understands the current situation in Rio’s football.

Gabigol being tested for COVID-19 at Ninho do Urubu (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

Photo: Lance!

– First, I didn’t get the note. Second, are you going to criticize counseling? What CREMERJ did, and I reaffirm this, was to advise the heads of the medical departments of each club that it would be risky at the moment to resume training. If a board is the subject of so much criticism, I understand why football is the way it is. I really do not understand. It was a council, it was not a rule, a law. And he created a stir because just yesterday a Flamengo player was on the beach, without a mask, riding a bicycle. This is a bad example. I think that Dr. Tannure, in fact, should go public and apologize in my opinion. I think this is absurd. I did not receive any letter of criticism, but if we do, they will receive the response from the council – he said.

The doctor did not understand the controversy generated by the letter sent by CREMERJ to those responsible for the medical departments of Rio clubs, explaining that the council only asked for explanations for having a different guideline on the return to training for medical departments.

– Medical directors are responsible for their actions. Like me, in the practice of medicine, I am also responsible for my actions. If I do something that the board understands is wrong, the board can of course call on me to explain myself. What will the council do? Can the council prohibit Flamengo from training? No, of course not. Does Doctor Tannure have the autonomy to authorize? Has. Only the technical medicine chamber assembled said it was not the moment, but he understands that it is, that he has an excellent protocol and is responsible for it. I don’t see why it is so controversial – he explained.

The note mentions that CREMERJ has no role to discuss the matter, but Dr. Sylvio disagrees, citing doctors who act as sports managers, such as Rubens Lopes (President of FFERJ) and Alexandre Campello (President of Vasco), should know this. In addition, he says that if anything happens, those responsible ‘will be charged mercilessly’.

– Dr Rubens (Lopes, president of FFERJ), a doctor, but I cannot always mention him because there he is not a doctor but a sports manager, he knows that CREMERJ is responsible and he should know that. Make opinions, issue notes on any activity that has to do with health. This is an assignment of the president of CREMERJ, which is me, I will defend. Dr. Rubens and Dr. Campello, who are both doctors and football officials, should know that. This note is so absurd that it doesn’t even fit many comments. There is an assignment from CREMERJ. If CREMERJ did not do this, do not issue any kind of note regarding the sporting activity started now, then we would call the Regional Council of Medicine of Rio de Janeiro an omitted structure. We are not silent because we assume our responsibility. Responsibilities that medical directors also have. They think they can get back to training. Great. They have to take that responsibility. We pray that nothing will happen, but they will be charged mercilessly if anything happens – he fired.

Sylvio again affirmed that CREMERJ only made a letter with a recommendation to the clubs, which do not need to follow this guideline. However, he points out that medical directors need to assume their responsibilities for the profession, and that the note made ‘makes you want to laugh’, because it was produced by ‘people who do not know the Regional Council of Medicine’.

– The Portuguese language is such a beautiful language and they don’t understand it. The documents we made are the result of the work of two technical chambers. CREMERJ has technical chambers from different areas of medicine. These technical chambers have some assignments. They consist of several doctors, some composed of 55 doctors, others by 25 doctors. I did not attend any technical board meeting to tell you how many people were present. My technical chamber is that of emergencies and endocrinology, areas that I worked in medicine for 39 years. It would not fit, even in the condition of president, to be hunching in an area that I do not understand. The technical chamber has the ability to bring together professionals who are renowned, renowned for establishing criteria. And they had a question before them if it was time to resume training. For several reasons listed by them, CREMERJ issued an opinion and forwarded it to the clubs’ boards, saying that in the opinion of these technical chambers the return is hasty. Just that – which completed:

– Does the medical director need to follow this? No. He is a doctor, he has a responsibility. It has a protocol, as Dr. Tannure has already said to the four winds, that it is absolutely safe. Great. “I take responsibility.” Yes, as a doctor, he has to take responsibility. Unfortunately, the technical chamber in his field of sports medicine issued an opinion contrary to him. “Ah, CREMERJ doesn’t have that right”. No. CREMERJ has a duty. And any note in that sense, first, we have to laugh a lot, because they do not know what the Regional Council of Medicine is – concluded.

Finally, the president of CREMERJ explains that the biggest concern in Rio de Janeiro is the communities, and mentions midfielder Diego, from Flamengo, who went to the beach with his wife to ride a bicycle, as a model for thousands of children. Sylvio also says that the vision shows that leaders ‘are more concerned with contracts and values ​​than human lives’.

– The note was much more focused on that place that most concerns us in Rio: the communities. Today, the risk of greater contagion is in the communities. We know, because it was always like this, that from the moment the clubs start training again, the soccer fields will fill up. Have no doubt. Sunday afternoon, everything will be packed. They are role models to be followed. Unfortunately, a player of Diego’s stature does not realize that he on the beach on a bicycle, without a mask, is a model for thousands of children, and children, with parents, grandparents, take the virus home. Most of the infected people end up being for the children, who in the street catch the virus. This, perhaps, the authorities doctors in sports medicine do not know. This is how it happened in other countries. We are the fourth country in the world in cases of COVID-19. It is not a number to be proud of. And I notice some authorities, including federal ones, encourage people to mix. This is absurd. It’s sad. But now, when managers understand that contracts and values ​​are more important than human lives, we are sorry for that – he ended.

* Intern under the supervision of Paulo Victor Ramos.

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website