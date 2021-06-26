They will also remove the mask, but cautiously

Two women pose taking off their masks on Gran Vía, after the announcement that it will no longer be mandatory in outdoor spaces, as long as the safety distance is kept (Photo: Alberto Ortega / Europa Press / .)

The mask in outdoor spaces is no longer mandatory in Spain from this Saturday. As long as the safety distance can be maintained and there are no crowds, citizens will be able to do without what is already a symbol of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the approval of the measure by the Government raises certain questions about what will happen in the streets from now on.

Six professionals who were on the front lines during the worst moments of the pandemic, or whose jobs were deeply affected, give their opinion. This is what they will do from now on.

Spoiler: they are going to recommend that you be cautious.

An ICU of a Barcelona hospital, in a file photo (Photo: Albert Llop / NurPhoto / .)

“It must be made clear that the mask cannot be left at home”

Raquel, 48 years old, technical nursing assistant in an ICU in Valencia

She works in an intensive care unit in Valencia and has seen terrible things, but Raquel is in favor of removing the mask outdoors if done with caution. As much as the one kept by someone who has had to wrap themselves in plastic bags with duct tape when there was no protection material in hospitals. In their case, the first wave did not affect them much, but after the summer the second was “brutal”.

“It must be made very clear that the mask cannot be kept at home, you have to always carry it with you, in case you are going to buy bread or a bar,” Raquel demands, advising that it is convenient to put it in a cover rub nothing, instead of in your pocket.

Right now, as the incidence is, I think we can afford it Raquel, nursing assistant in an ICU in Valencia

The health professional remembers how patients entered who asked them what was going to happen to them and they were left speechless knowing what the tragic end would be. That’s why the scenes of uncontrolled drinking bottles bother him more than the fact that he is going to have a …

