Giuseppe Conte, Italian Prime Minister, announced the dates to return to individual and group training, after two months of unemployment, due to the Covid-19.

Giuseppe Conte, Italian Prime Minister reported this Sunday that from May 18, the soccer clubs will be able return to group training, after almost two months of inactivity by the impact of Covid-19 coronavirus in the transalpine country.

After being one of the nations with the most Covid-19 infections, Conte pointed out that since May 4, the athletes will be able to do outdoor exercisesas long as you know respect the security measures and keeping the social distancing.

“From the fourth day of May onwards, it will be possible to do outdoor sports, respecting the safety distance of two meters. Furthermore, the professional athletes from individual disciplines may train in sports centers, respecting the same safety distance. ”

Similarly, the prime minister gave the green light so that from May 18, the training for professional soccer and other sports teams.

About a possible date for series return A, the Italian president established that the Sports Minister, Vicenzo Spadafora, will work with expert groups “So that footballers can train individually from May 4 and collectively on May 18.”

(With information from Notimex)