The Government of Mexico City added as essential activity beer production, which may restart from June. Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of Mexico City, indicated that it will be possible to reactivate it from June 1, as long as it follows a “very strict protocol”. Read Beer is essential or not in Covid’s time? Businessmen debate

The Capital will be at a red light at least until June 15. As long as it is under this condition, only essential activities that have not been closed by those that are added will continue to be allowed: construction, mining, manufacture of transport equipment, sale of bicycles and beer production, as well as its production chains.

Furthermore, according to the traffic light-based work scheme, when it is orange, probably at the end of June and mostly in July, restaurants and hotels will be able to operate at 30 percent capacity; religious services equally at 30 percent; cinemas and theaters at 50 percent; micro and small businesses with less than 30 employees.

Meanwhile, in Monterrey Oxxos are crowded by beer sale

In less than an hour and a half, customers who waited long lines bought 300 tapas of beer at the Oxxo located on Avenida Los Pinos, in Escobedo. Despite the contingency and the authority’s recommendation to stay home, dozens of people lined up outside the store in Colonia Joyas de Anáhuac from an early hour.

From 9:00 am long lines were seen and the business employees had to place yellow tapes to delimit the lines of just over a hundred people. However, most of them did not respect the distance, although some did wear face masks.

One of the employees said that at dawn a truck arrived that left boxes of beer, which according to the deliveryman’s version was delivered only to four Oxxos. The worker said that they do not know if it will be restocked, but assured that in no other store in the sector there is a sale.

From 9:00 am long lines were seen. Photo: Reforma

The access to the establishment was closed and attention was only given through a window. Some people came to ask if there is a beer sale. Similar situations were experienced in other parts of the City, such as in the Oxxo located in Constituyentes de Nuevo León, in Colonia Santa Fé, in Monterrey.

