“They will all fall. Politicians, doctors … I am very informed”

After an intense first installment, Lo de Évole will return next Sunday with the second part of Jordi Évole’s interview with Miguel Bosé. In it, the artist will speak of precisely that, of that Bosé artist who, in turn, is the person Miguel hates the most.

“Bosé is insane, crazy, crazy”, says the singer of Amante Bandido.

In addition, it delves into its most denial facet of the coronavirus, ensuring that Hydroalcoholic gel has never been applied, no PCR has been done this year and that, if a family member came to visit you, they would hug and kiss you.

“The truth is not known, it has not been wanted to know, because there is a plan devised so that it is not known,” he says about the pandemic. “They are all going to fall, one after the other. Politicians, doctors, pharmacists. I am very knowledgeable. The one who is not well informed is your brother-in-law, who does not know who he works with, which is with Bill Gates, “he snaps at Évole.

According to Bosé, he does not feel in possession of the truth, it is “the truth”. “I am a denier, which is a position that I carry with my head held high”.