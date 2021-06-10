They will adapt the spectacular God Country comic

Jim Mickle is the showrunner for the Sweet Tooth series and will be in charge of adapting the God Country comic by the legendary Donny Cates.

Sweet tooth has proven to be an instant hit in Netflix, and the series’ co-creator and showrunner has now tackled an exciting new fantasy project to Legendary Entertainment. Since he has signed on to direct a film adaptation of God Country from Donny cates. The six-issue limited series was published by Image Comics in 2017.

Donny cates wrote the script for the adaptation and will also produce alongside Jim Mickle, Lee Kramer Y Jon kramer from AfterShock Media. Mickle previously worked in Hap and Leonard in order to SundanceTV and directed In the Shadow of the Moon from Netflix, starring Boyd holbrook Y Michael C. Hall.

What is this story about?

Comics God Country are starring Emmet quinlan, an elderly widower shaken by dementia who is a big problem for his children and the local police because of his violent outbursts.

But when a tornado rips through your home, as well as the surrounding West Texas city, Emmet quinlan rises from the rubble. However, the enchanted sword in the eye of the storm gives you more than a healthy mind and body. Now he is the only man who can face the creatures of another world that the sword has drawn to the status of the lone star.

The gods have arrived and they have no intention of leaving Texas, so only one person will be able to face them. The story is full of excitement, action, and it will take large doses of special effects. So it can be such a shocking movie that it rivals Marvel studios Y Dc comics.

