They were wrong in not calling Javier Hernández, assures Antonio Torres Servín

Coach Antonio Torres Servin, assured that the Mexican National Team of the coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino he was wrong not to summon the soccer player Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, for this edition of the Gold Cup 2021.

In my view, they should have called Chicharito, from what he has shown. It would have been good for Mexico to have him “, were the words of Antonio Torres Servín.

The Mexican strategist spoke in an interview for the W Deportes program, where he made it clear that from what has been demonstrated in his career with the Mexican National Team, the forward of the MLS LA Galaxy was the best option for the Tri attack.

“From my point of view, they should have called Chicharito, for what he has shown. It would have been good for Mexico to have him”, Antonio Torres Servín in #ElArranque. pic.twitter.com/W2VeXn1Zit – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) July 14, 2021

Antonio Torres Servin, who was already champion as a coach in Guatemala with the Antigua club, is considered one of the candidates to be the new coach of the Chapín team, Mexico’s next rival in the Gold Cup.

