They were traveling without an insurance policy because a fake insurer had scammed them

ACD April 18, 2021

They pretended to work for a bogus insurance company and They charged for policies that they could not process, which caused more than 3,500 people to circulate with their uninsured cars, with the consequent risk to their vehicles and with those who could have a collision.

The National Police has announced the dismantling of a criminal group that pretended to belong to an insurer specialized in car insurance and that, as we tell you above, they had defrauded more than 3,500 people, achieving an amount of 200,000 euros in fake policies.

According to information from the authorities, there have been eight arrests in the towns of Córdoba and Madrid.

1,500 euros fine for driving without insurance

Investigations began in 2019, when a “recognized insurance company” reported that Auto policies were being advertised in their name on certain web pages. The criminals’ way of acting was quite simple. The gang of criminals advertised insurance for days and asked those interested to pay the premium through prepaid cards not associated with any bank. When they received the payment, they issued a false policy with the image of the complaining insurer.

The detainees are charged with crimes of fraud, belonging to a criminal group, document falsification and money laundering. One of the detainees is the main person in charge of the criminal plot and in the search of his home, the agents seized cards, three laptops, two mobile phones, a high-end vehicle and more than 75,000 euros in cash.

How to recognize a scam on a used car website

Those affected had false coverage, which could have led to a series of legal problems if they had been stopped by the authorities, who had verified that they were circulating without insurance and that they had been fined for it (this offense carries penalties of between 601 and 3,005 euros, depending on the type of vehicle, being 1,500 euros in the case of conventional passenger cars).

In the event of an accident, drivers they would have had to pay the workshop bill out of pocket repair.