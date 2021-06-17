They were serious and they didn’t use to have parties: Fernanda’s neighbor

MEXICO CITY.

ORThe neighbor of Fernanda Cuadra, one of the two young women who were run over by Diego “N” in the Viaducto Piedad neighborhood, lives alone with her mother and sister, so it is rare that they organize parties, said her neighbor Lucía.

The woman indicated that she has known the family since before Fernanda was born and that, since then, she has identified them as quiet people.

Fernanda, her mother and her sister are very calm and educated women in the old fashioned way, saying ‘good morning’, ‘good afternoon’ and ‘good night’. It is very rare that they have parties because they live alone; I have known her mother since she was very young, I met her before she was pregnant with Fernanda and from then on until now she has always been very calm, and just as her mother is, they are, ”said Lucía, who indicated that the Neighbors gather to pray for the young woman’s health.

Meanwhile, Fernanda is evolving favorably, according to the Balbuena Hospital staff. Yesterday, after staying in intermediate therapy, the young woman was transferred to the floor with a diagnosis of head trauma (blows to the skull) and polyconduction (multiple injuries to the body).

Her mother and sister went to visit her and arrived under the custody of two elements of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City FGJCDMX. At all times they avoided any interview and, upon leaving the hospital, they were once again guarded.

Meanwhile, the sister of Fernanda Olivares, who is known as Polly, indicated that the doctors at the Xoco General Hospital, where she is treated, informed her that her sister remains stable, but serious.

The doctors have been very committed to my sister’s situation, they have been very professional, until now, they are helping us save my sister’s life so that she can leave the hospital, ”said Casandra.

He pointed out that he has not been able to see his sister because the protocol indicates that only one person can pass and his mother is the one who takes care of her.

My sister is in intensive care and is connected to a respirator, the doctors give us reports every 24 hours depending on how the progress is going ”, he explained.

PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE PROVIDES PROTECTION

The FGJCDMX decreed to provide protection measures to Fernanda Olivares and Fernanda Cuadra against the possible risk they could face.

According to the authorities, the social representative of the Territorial Investigation Prosecutor’s Office in Iztacalco, who prosecuted the investigation folder for attempted femicide, issued a letter to the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) so that said measures be granted in favor of both people.

-With information from Ricardo Vitela

