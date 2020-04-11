He next transfer market will be anomalous for many factors. The coronavirus has become the main protagonist of our lives and, of course, it also marks the football agenda. The postponement of the competitions will lead us to a shorter transfer window than usual and the significant loss of income It will deflate the bubble that many of the European teams lived in. To this we must add the stoppage of negotiations with players who end their contracts in the coming months, which are not exactly few.

This situation will lead us to see on the market more stars than usual, either because they end their relationship with their respective teams or because they are forced to sell them because they end their contract in 2021. Names that have been part of the recent and successful history of the greats of the continent and that are looking for a last adventure or a change of scenery.

Players who they will leave or at zero cost or at ridiculous prices compared to the quality they have been showing for years. Modric, Cavani, Suárez, Costa or even Pogba They could live this summer their last flicks in their respective clubs, where they will leave a significant mark.

It stands out, how could it be otherwise, Luka modric. Key piece of the best Real Madrid of the last 50 years, winner of four Champions, runner-up against prognosis and on the merits of the last World Cup and the only Ballon d’Or of the last 11 years other than Messi and Cristiano. The Croatian ends his contract in 2021 and the Madrid team, although he has him, is willing to facilitate his departure if the midfielder so wishes.

Although, without a doubt, the main bargain of the coming short summer -as far as signings are concerned- will be Edinson Cavani. Close to signing for Atlético de Madrid last January, the Uruguayan finally stayed at PSG, where he will exhaust his contract possibly before the end of the course, since he has signed until June 30. He will sign at zero cost in what will be his last great contract.

Another one that is near the end of a stage is Luis Suarez. Few imagine Barça next season without him, but contract ends in 2021, so it would not be unusual to see the culé team, in the midst of an institutional and economic crisis, putting it on the market once the course ends. A clause will automatically renew if you dispute a percentage of matches next year, but at 33 he would not be strange to see him leave the team in which he made history by getting, among other things, a triplet in 2015.

Yes, it will be difficult to see two other stars one more year at Camp Nou. Rakitic and Vidal They have already been close to leaving Barcelona and everything indicates that his departure will not be extended beyond the month of August. The Croatian is interested in Atlético or Sevilla, while the Chilean could sign his last great contract with Inter Milan.

Diego Costa It will be another of the great ones quoted in the market. Like many of the previous ones, he ends his contract next season. He was close to changing airs last year and, although he is one of the great warriors of Simeone, the loss of weight with respect to Morata and Joao Félix in the rojiblancos plans, together with their high salary, would make him leave the Metropolitano.

Outside of Spain, big names appear. In England, there are not a few outstanding men in recent years in the Premier who would leave their team. Willian, Pedro or Silva end contract with Chelsea and Manchester City. The march of the canary of the citizen set is 100% guaranteed, while the blues also seem to lose two of their reference men of recent years.

Pogba takes aim at soap opera again

Paul Pogba is undoubtedly one of the great posters this summer. Last year, Manchester United closed in band to go to Real Madrid, but not with those they managed to convince him for the renewal. Now, they will be forced to sell him down if they want to get something positive and prevent him from going free at the end of the next course.

Going through the German giant, we found many important part names in recent years that could say goodbye to Bayern munich. The generational change started last year after the departure of Robben and Ribery could continue its course in the next summer window with players of the stature of Neuer, Thiago Alcántara or Javi Martínez.

But above all these names it appears Praise as the great bargain. The defender would leave the club this summer, after refusing to extend the contract that binds him to the Allianz until June 2021. His departure seems sung and the greats fight for his services.

The ‘old glories’ of Serie A, the covered

In another big one like Juventus there is also a Higuain who, after his adventure at Chelsea, returned to the club where he was confirmed as a star. The Argentine ends in 2021, but the bianconeri could do business with him, although the figures are far from the 90 million that made him the most expensive signing in the club’s history at the time, surpassed only by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Napoli, the only team capable of standing up to Vecchia in recent years until the emergence of Inter de Conte and Lazio this year, can also experience more than one farewell this summer of important men. In recent years, the contribution of Alley or Mertens It has been essential, but both live their last days in the partenopeo group. The best poster in Europe has the Belgian, which will be one of the market opportunities.