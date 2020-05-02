Élisabeth Zaza (left) and Simone de Beauvoir, in Gagnepan in 1928. Elisabeth Lacoin Association

Would there have been a Simone de Beauvoir without an Élisabeth Zaza Lacoin? The person responsible for the feminist awakening of millions of women for generations owes much of her own awareness of the corsets that society imposes on a youth friendship that would mark her for life. That of Zaza, who he met at the age of nine and from which he was practically inseparable until his sudden death shortly before his 22nd birthday, in 1929. His trace appears in several works by De Beauvoir. But never like Las inseparables, the novel entirely dedicated to this short friendship that he never decided to publish while he was alive.

His adoptive daughter and literary executor, Sylvie Le Bon de Beauvoir, has decided to get to know him now, making it the first work of fiction by the author of The Second Sex that will be read after her death 34 years ago, and to which EL PAÍS has had access.

Perhaps the best example of Lacoin’s significance in de Beauvoir’s life – according to his daughter, the writer “wanted to resuscitate her friend from youth” – is the fact that before finishing The Inseparable in 1954, she made four previous attempts to write about it. “I was hesitating between fiction and autobiography”, explains in an email Sylvie Le Bon de Beauvoir, who chose the title of the novel, which the philosopher left ready, but without name.

For the publisher of the unexpected book, which should have gone on sale in France in May but that the coronavirus has been delayed until October (in Spain and other countries it will not be available until 2021), the fiction she ended up opting for was a success. “As a novel it has a completely different force for the reader, because there is a form of identification, you can relate feelings and a staging” that other formats do not give, says Laurence Tâcu, from Ediciones L’Herne, by telephone.

A formal young woman

Zaza is not unknown to readers of Simone de Beauvoir. It is the Elisabeth Mabille that also marks Memoirs of a Formal Young Woman, the first autobiographical tome in which, in 1958, four years after finishing The Inseparable, De Beauvoir recounted and reflected precisely on that bourgeois and corset life that awaited him as a young woman born to ” good family ”and against which he would end up rebelling.

In Las inseparables, Zaza is Andrée Gallard, a “little stranger with brown hair, sunken cheeks with bright dark eyes that look intensely” and whose “security and rapid and precise speech” immediately baffle and fascinate Sylvie Lepage, alias of Simone de Beauvoir, to the point of transforming into a teenage love, the first perhaps. “I suddenly understand, with amazement and joy, that the emptiness of my heart, that the sad taste of my days had only one cause: Andrée’s absence. Living without her was not living ”, writes someone who, however, knows that her friend“ absolutely ignores ”how he feels about her. Nor would it correspond. “What is the unnamed feeling that, under the conventional label of friendship, embraces your new heart, between wonder and trances, if not love?” Decodes Le Bon in the prologue. “She quickly understands that Zaza does not feel a similar attachment, and that she does not suspect the intensity of hers, but what does that matter in the face of the glare that love means?”

Other names and real life details of both have been changed in the novel. “Their education limits them, there are no familiarities, they are not protected, but despite that reservation, they speak as Simone never spoke to anyone,” says her daughter in the prologue.

For Tâcu, “the magnificent thing about the book is that Simone writes it when she is already a recognized person (five years before she had published The Second Sex) and, even so, she appears on a secondary plane, a bit like the shadow of that young girl who she admires and that she is a rebel long before she does ”.

But as the years go by, says Sylvie Le Bon, “it is intellectually Simone who influenced Zaza, who strongly encouraged her to be herself.” The importance of the friend, he affirms, “is situated on another plane: Zaza’s presence at her side when she carried out a difficult combat for her emancipation was valuable. The two fought together against the “muddy fate” that awaited them as women at that time, and in that fight Zaza succumbed. That tragedy tormented de Beauvoir. ” But it also made her what she would become, Tâcu insists, recalling the words of the philosopher herself in her memoirs: “I think I paid for my freedom with his death.”

Why did a work that narrates such a fundamental episode remain in a drawer for so many years? On the one hand, there is a protocol aspect. After the death of the philosopher in 1986, Sylvie Le Bon became her literary executor. “I had to publish her correspondence first, because she had already started to do so: letters to Sartre, to Nelson Algren, to Jacques-Laurent Bost (…) Now I am going to be able to dedicate myself to novels and short novels,” he adds. Then there is the fact that De Beauvoir herself did not decide to publish it, especially after her partner Jean-Paul Sartre dismissed it. “I think she was very severe on herself. And Sartre was very severe on Simone. Perhaps he did not want to see her as a writer either, but rather as a philosopher, ”relativizes Tâcu, who, like Le Bon, underlines the fact that De Beauvoir herself never destroyed this work. “If it had only been a rough draft, I wouldn’t have typed it. I think it was so intimate that it was difficult for him to bring it to light in life. It is a finished book. It is a good book”.

