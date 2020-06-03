TUXTLA GUTIÉRREZ, Chis.- Due to the error of a funeral home or clinic staff Covid-19 of San Cristóbal de las Casasfamily of José Antonio Suárez Vázquez, who was an employee of the Municipal Civil Protection Secretariat, received the body of another person for cremation.

Government sources indicated that this Tuesday, funeral workers arrived at the clinic Covid-19, located in La Albarrada, by the corpse Suarez Vazquez, passed away today by Covid-19.

The bag sealed with the body was placed in the float and transferred to the Santa Lucía neighborhood, where the deceased had his home, and outside of it, his co-workers recognized him with the effusive expression of one of them: “José Antonio Vázquez Suárez!”.

“Present!” Replied the others. Immediately, the funeral procession, accompanied by ambulances and other Civil Protection vehicles and the Municipal Police, went to the park Wetlands, where the Civil Protection offices are located, and tribute was paid to the deceased.

Relatives and employees of Civil Protection, went to Commander of Domínguez for the cremation of the remains, but at the village level New ranch, about ten kilometers from San Cristóbal de las Casas, funeral home staff contacted the crew member of the float to return to La Albarrada because they were moving the body of another person.

The funeral vehicle returned to the city to receive the body of Vazquez Suarez, which it then transported for cremation to Commander of Domínguez. According to the sources, the confusion derived, supposedly, because two deceased in the clinic Covid-19 they had the same names.

Regarding the incident, the Ministry of Health assured in a statement that the confusion was cleared up with both families involved and, “in accordance, both are certain that they received the remains that correspond to their relatives.” The two bodies, he maintained, were in the Clinic Covid-19 of San Cristóbal de las Casas.

Also, under protocol they were delivered “to the companies that would be in charge of the funeral services.”

However, “due to poor communication, the bodies were mistakenly taken”, although in a timely manner it became known of “that confusion” and communication was established with the families to identify and deliver the bodies, “he said. Salud reported that the investigations began, which include the funeral homes involved, to define responsibilities and, where appropriate, proceed with administrative sanctions.

