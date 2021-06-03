they were eating M & Ms from a nearby factory

You are what you eat is a saying that sometimes makes more sense than any other. Beekeepers in northwestern France got a closer look in 2012. Their bees suddenly began to produce blue and green honey instead of yellow or brown. The reason? The bees were feeding on the dyes for the M&M bars.

The bees produce honey by collecting nectar from flowers. This natural food rich in fructose and sucrose is collected and transported to the hive, where it is processed. The bees transfer it from one to another in a process that reduces the water in the nectar to make it a stickier substance that is easier to store. Finally the substance is dried as much as possible with the bees’ flapping until the substance is sticky and turns into honey.

While bees generally feed on flower nectar, this group of bees preferred something sweeter and more artificial. They had found an M&M chocolate factory near their hives. And, next to the factory, the containers with residues of coloring and chocolate. The bees decided to feed directly on it instead of looking for nectar in the flowers. The result? Honey of the most varied colors.

Occurred in the summer of 2012. The beekeepers after a few months of uncertainty decided to find out what was happening. It turns out that the bees from the town of Ribeauville had found the chocolate factory just a few miles away. After being notified, the factory owners decided to clean their waste containers better and store them in an enclosed space not accessible to bees.

Colorful, but not profitable

France has for years been one of the largest honey exporters in the world. In the Alsace area (where this curious situation was found) around 1,000 tons of honey are exported per year. The problem is that this blue or green honey is useless. Since it does not meet the standards expected of honey, it cannot be legally traded.

At the time, when beekeepers discovered this honey, They indicated that it tasted like honey, but that’s where the comparison went. Since it did not meet the other marketing standards for honey, they were unable to sell or use it. Yes, showy for a while.

