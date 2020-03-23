They were detained for playing soccer, in the middle of the quarantine, in a paddock in San Miguel.

LDetentions for violating quarantine accelerate across the country. Complaints grow every day as citizens begin to become aware of what experts say, that the only way to stop the virus is by complying with total isolation. However, there are some people who turn a deaf ear to the recommendations and laws. This was the case of a group of friends who were arrested by the Gendarmerie for playing soccer in San Miguel.

According to sources from the Municipality of San Miguel, the group of friends got together to play soccer and, after a police raid, two of them were arrested. The procedure was carried out by the Gendarmerie, with the support of the Municipal and Buenos Aires Police. The incident occurred at the intersection of Río Segundo and Tapalque streets, on a dirt field where youth from the neighborhood meet and play soccer.

In addition, they indicated that during the operation two people were arrested, who are accused of violating article 205, for violation of quarantine. They were transferred by Gendarmerie personnel and brought to justice.

Meanwhile, yesterday, on the second day of the mandatory quarantine, more than 700 people across the country, and others 500 were apprehended by provincial police personnel within the framework of control operations carried out on the second day of compulsory social isolation ordered by the national government to contain the coronavirus COVID-19. The operation included the hijacking of vehicles of those who could not justify why they were mobilizing.

As officially reported by the Ministry of Security, the Argentine Federal Police arrested 48 people, the Gendarmerie National to 645; the Airport Security Police to 29; and the naval Prefecture To six. “We have the power to intervene with all national forces and enforce quarantine,” explained the Minister of National Security, Sabina Frederic.

The City Police intervened in 39 cases of people who violated mandatory isolation, 15 of whom were detained and another 24 were taken to their home with custody to quarantine.

As you could know Infobae, among those cases was that of a Plane Pilot He was arrested when he went to buy from a supermarket on Calle Dorrego, in Palermo. A neighbor was also arrested. Why? The two were newly arrived from Italy and went out to search for provisions. Another case that caught the attention of investigators was that of a patient hospitalized with coronavirus in the Buenos Aires sanatorium who received visits from his wife who was going to take her lunch. The two had come together on a trip six days ago, and the woman should be quarantined because she was also suspected of being a carrier.

To those 700 cases reported by the Ministry of National Security, we must add detainees in the rest of the provincial jurisdictions, which were estimated at 500, according to the agency Télam.

The crimes that are imputed are the crimes provided for in articles 205 and 239 of the Penal Code. Article 205 says that “he will be punished with imprisonment from six months to two years, whoever violates the measures adopted by the competent authorities to prevent the introduction or spread of an epidemic”. “He who resists or disobeys a public official in the legitimate exercise of his functions or the person who assists him at his request or by virtue of a legal obligation, shall be punished with a prison term of fifteen days to one year.”