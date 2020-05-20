Reconstruction of an attack on Gibraltar with human torpedoes.

One of the myths of World War II is that Italian soldiers were cowards, little inclined to combat. That negative stereotype, very politically convenient to excuse the fact that Italy, later allied, fought on the Axis side until 1943 (they fought on the bad side, yes, it was admitted, but reluctantly), has been dismantled by military historians . True, Italians could often be ill-ordered and ill-equipped, and give a damn about the imperial fascist mystique and the faccetta nera, bell’Abissina, but there are many episodes that show that they knew how to fight and that they could be so fierce and martial – and brutal- like any other fighters. Units like the Ariete armored division, which saved Rommel’s furniture more than once in Africa, aroused the admiration of friends and enemies.

In the field of the individual, when one thinks of the second battle, airmen like Adolf Galland, Bader or Closterman come to mind, sailors like Prien, Rogge or Hunt, soldiers like Stirling, Wingate, Wittman, Záitsev, Skorzeny … But among the most military adventurers of that war, a few Italians also shine with their own names. Among them, the aviation ace Mario Visintini -I Falco Tricolore and also Il Pilota Solitario-, the rider Amedeo Guillet -commander Diavolo-, and the very fascist sailor Valerio Borghese -Il Principe Nero-, head of the legendary unit of Decima Mas commands. With people like that nobody says to your face that you have an army of Commedia dell’arte or some agapó, loving forces, that is the way the Greeks called them (when they did not call them other things) for their propensity to link up with local women like the mandolin captain.

Visintini (see Italiani nelle guerre D’Africa, by Orazio Ferrara, IBN, 2012) is one of my favorite aviators, especially for inspiring Hugo Pratt (In a distant sky, Norma, 2000), who is already destiny. He fought in the ranks of the Aviazione Legionaria in Spain – in the La Cucaracha group – and managed to take down a Polikarpov I-16, a Mosca. But it was in East Africa, in the Eritrean, Ethiopian and Sudanese skies of Asmara, Massawa, Gura, Metemma, Khartoum, where he became a myth shooting down RAF aircraft (Blenheims, Wellesleys, Gloster Gladiators and even a Hurricane) in that very exotic scene of World War II. At the controls of his Fiat CR 42 he was the ace of the biplanes in the race, with 16 victories and the nickname -another- of Il cacciatore scientifico. He killed himself at the age of 27, crashing into Mount Bizèn, in Nefasit, while searching in bad weather for a fallen companion.

If Captain Visintini flew with the insignia of the rampant cavalry of World War I ace Francesco Baracca (the emblem of Ferrari), Amedeo Guillet, the Italian Lawrence of Arabia, lived his warlike adventures on the back of real horses, especially a stallion. white named Sandor. Guillet (Amedeo, Sebastian O’Kelly, Harper Collins, 2002) commanded a native Amhara cavalry force and with his epic saber-in-hand charges held in check in 1941-42 the British who invaded Italian Eritrea from Sudan. With Amedeo we are on the grounds of Salgari: an authentic Libyan spahi of beautiful figure who learned to ride with the Hungarian hussars in Orkenyi – in addition to falling in love with one of the twin daughters of a minister from Horthy and meeting Lászlo Almásy, the character from The English Patient (he was a friend of his brother Janos) -, and he has among his adventures -I don’t know where I have read it- having been engaged in the search for the lost crown of the Negus, taken (after taking it from Ethiopia Mussolini) by the partisans Communists of the Garibaldi Brigade. As seen there are episodes in World War II beyond the Blitzkrieg, Stalingrad or the battle of the Coral Sea.

Guillet, who prided himself more than his medals (he has been the most decorated Italian in history) to have never been betrayed by his native troops, lived to be 101 years old, which has special merit if you have dedicated yourself to attacking He rode armored forces like he did in Keru in 1941. After the Italian defeat in East Africa, our man – who had also fought in the Civil War in Spain, integrated into the Fiamme Nere division – characterized himself as an Arab and managed to reach Yemen where he trained the sultan’s cavalry. An aristocrat faithful all his life to the house of Savoy, Guillet dedicated himself to anthropology after the war and held diplomatic posts.

The third Italian is a more controversial type than the other two, a piece of unrepentant and stubborn fascist, hero of the extreme right, who is difficult to approach without covering his nose, but who, nevertheless, cannot be denied having lived adventures without tale and be brave. June Valerio Borghese is the man who came to symbolize during World War II the great successes of the famous X Flottiglia MAS naval unit, the Decima Mas, which included the fearless frogmen who attacked British ports in the Mediterranean riding their maiale, manned torpedoes. That force, which also included submarines, combat divers and explosive boats (Motoscafo tourism silurante marine, MTSM, and long live the semantic ability of the Italians) that were going to be embedded in the enemy ships, wrote some of the most amazing pages of the Contest and inspired other armies: the Navy Seals, no less, owe him a lot.

Borghese, the black prince of the navy commandos (see Greene and Massignani’s The black prince and the sea devils, Da Capo, 2004), was truly a prince who had Camillo Borghese – Pope Paul V among his predecessors. -, and Paulina Bonaparte’s husband. Married to a countess, Daria Wassiliewria Olsonfieff, as old as he was, the guy began his career in submarines, on board of which he fought in the Spanish Civil War. Already in World War II, he joined his Decima MAS (the acronym for Italian fast boats Motoscafi anti sommergibile) with his submarine Scirè whose motto (not a motorcycle) was Memento audere semper, always remember to dare. In the group, with a conglomerate of secret weapons and techniques, were bold people such as Theseus Tesei, Luigi Durand de la Penne, Luigi Ferraro, Spartaco Schergat (would be by name), Girolamo Marisco (!) Or the brother of the aviator Visintini, Lisio , which also clapped during the war (list all those names that doubt the value of Italians in the world war). You certainly had to have the courage to get on a torpedo and get into the enemy ships with it to sink them with his explosive head of 230 kilos.

The Nuotatori D‘assalto attacked Gibraltar several times and achieved unprecedented success in Alexandria, where Borghese led them aboard the Scirè. Churchill himself paid tribute to the Italians, asking his subordinates how they might have passed them by. They kept the Decima Fottiglia MAS a bit like the British SAS (special air service) did to mislead and hide their real command activity. Borghese took control of the unit until it became almost a private army. He came to discuss with Admiral Doenitz a plan to attack New York! When Italy passed in 1943 to the Allied side, Borghese and the Decima Mas remained at the side of the Germans and the unit, which never lacked volunteers with a desire to march, diversified to undertake dirty tasks of counterinsurgency and fight against the partisans. After the liberation of Mussolini by Otto Skorzeny – with whom Borghese keeps many similarities – the group went into orbit of the Republic of Saló, although they did not take an oath of allegiance, they raised their own flag and the new Mussolini government came to arrest to your boss.

In the midst of what was a true Italian civil war, the unit, in addition to fighting in Anzio and against the Yugoslavs, became involved in several atrocities (Borgo and Castelletto Ticino) earning itself, out of the water, a sinister fame. Enclosed by the Allies, it was one of the last forces of the fascist republic to surrender and dissolve. How Borghese managed to get rid of his execution at the end of the war is a mystery. It is said that for the interest of the Allied secret services in their marine combat techniques and also for their personal friendship with Paul VI. He was not considered a war criminal.

Borghese’s adventures do not end there. He put himself at the head of several neo-fascist parties and is related to the collapse in 1955 of the battleship Giulio Cesare brought to Sevastopol as a war repair and renamed Novorossiyks. Linked to the Gladio network, and related according to some sources with the CIA and the Ndrangheta, in 1970 he participated in the far-right coup d’etat of the Night of the Madonna and had to leave by legs for Franco’s Spain, where he found asylum . He died in Cádiz in 1974, apparently – to me it sounds too beautiful to be true – in the arms of a woman, a Roman princess, and having had time to empty two glasses of Dom Perignon, a wet death worthy, no doubt, of the head of the divers.