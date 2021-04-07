They wear Anastasia Kvitko and Ana Cheri The same swimsuit! | Instagram

For the admirers of the beautiful celebrities of Instagram the russian model Anastasia Kvitko and the American model Ana Cheri it was a beautiful coincidence that they wore the same design as Swimwear.

Something that has characterized both stars of social networks in their content, both are not afraid to show their figure in tight outfits, something that their fans are fascinated by.

The also called “The Russian Kim Kardashian“Anastasia Kvitko shared on Instagram on June 10, 2020 a photo in which she is wearing a white swimsuit, very similar to one that Ana Cheri wore on February 17.

Read also: Cute orange! Mia Khalifa with her charms in sight

Perhaps the only difference is that Ana Cheri’s model had gold earrings and that of Anastasia kvitko it was only joined with a black brooch.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE ANA’S PHOTO CLICK HERE AND FOR ANASTASIA’S PICTURE CLICK HERE.

The beautiful models and businesswomen have no physical resemblance, each has a spectacular figure.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

While the Russian model is much more voluptuous and blonde, Ana Cheri has a muscular figure and a beautiful brunette complexion, despite being different, her fans surely know them both thanks to their beauty.