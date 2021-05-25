They warn that the vaccination rate decreases dramatically to 55% in the state of New York

The New York State is going through a ‘bittersweet’ moment when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time that all COVID-19 numbers continue to decline to the lowest levels since last fall, these figures are giving an erroneous feeling that the health crisis caused by the virus is over, and that is why fewer and fewer New Yorkers are going to get vaccinated, causing the rate of immunization to have dramatically decreased to 55%, compared to the first weeks of the vaccination plan, since now they are only getting 100,000 injections per day.



Governor Andrew Cuomo warned this Monday that vaccination in the state had slowed to more than half compared to the levels of the beginnings of the immunization plan, ensuring that the most worrying thing is that they are especially young people. “We told them from the beginning that it was not a problem for young people. And we assure them that even if they were infected, being young, it would not kill them. And also when we started the vaccination we told them that it was for the elderly, not for them, and those two things gave them the wrong idea that they they didn’t have to worry about anything “.

Cuomo acknowledged that in addition to having sent some confusing messages, the reality is that they are faced with a very complicated issue, “because we need to send that message that we are getting better and better with the COVID numbers and the positivity rate, but that at the same time can be misinterpreted with the fact that this is over. . And it is not, this is not over!

They announce more and more incentives

“Vaccination has decreased dramatically. Now we are only putting in less than a hundred thousand per day. That is a dramatic decrease of 55 percent in the number of vaccines we are putting out, ”warned the president.

So far only the 64% of the inhabitants of the state have taken at least one of the doses, and that is a figure that the authorities seek to increase at any cost. And that is why to the already long list of incentives that are being given to New Yorkers to make the decision to get vaccinated, this Monday he added a new one: free two-day family passes to any of the 16 state parks for whom go to one of those places and get immunized there.

“There are already many incentives, including receiving a lottery ticket and having a chance to win five million dollars. Free passes to the Subway or the LIRR, for baseball games. And now we will add these new incentives, any day this week that you inject, you will receive a free two-day pass for the family to any of the state parks, “said the Governor.

Precisely this new incentive, which comes into force from this Monday 24th to May 31st, is announced just before the next three-day holiday to commemorate the ‘Memorial Day’, when thousands of people are expected to flock to these parks. The free passes can be used until September 30.

This Monday’s announcement was made in Jones Beach State Park, that it is already a mass vaccination site and where that incentive was already being given to those who receive their vaccination there and at the same time enjoy a day at the beach. The other 15 state parks will also begin to function as mobile vaccination sites, in which first or only doses will be offered. Johnson & Johnson.

“Providing those who get vaccinated with a free park pass is an incredible incentive for the summer season and a great way to get more people enjoy all that New York has to offer outdoorsCuomo finished.

Mobile vaccination sites in parks:

Belmont Lake State Park – May 30. Buffalo Harbor State Park – May 29-31. Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park – May 29-31. FDR State Park: May 29th – May 31. Grafton Lakes State Park – May 29-31. Green Lakes State Park- May 29-31. Harriman State Park at Lake Welch – May 29-31. Heckscher State Park – June 5. Hempstead Lake State Park – June 6. Letchworth State Park – May 29-30. Robert Moses State Park – May 29-30. Roberto Clemente State Park – May 29-31. Sunken Meadow State Park – May 29-31. Taughannock Falls State Park – May 29-31. Westcott Beach State Park – May 29 to May 310.

Vaccination figures in New York:

18,441,242 total doses administered. 63.7% of those over 18 years of age already have at least one dose. 54.9% of the elderly already have both doses.