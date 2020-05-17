PRI senators warned the government that by suspending clean energy generation, the supply will fail and cuts in service are expected. With this new measure, they add, Sener intends to control Clean Energy Power Plants by using coal and oil, which causes an impact on the environment. Read Achieve Sener curb renewable energy in Mexico

“There will be an increase in both domestic and business electricity consumption rates and cuts in electricity supply throughout the country will be inevitable,” said the PRI party.

The combined cycle power plants operate 24 hours a day, through gas and water vapor; This technique maintains the continuity of the system and offers support to the national electrical system when the intermittent (renewable) do not produce. @GobiernoMX pic.twitter.com/F6AG18mpyt – Rocío Nahle (@rocionahle)

May 17, 2020

“With this new measure, the Ministry of Energy intends to control the Clean Energy Power Plants, using coal and oil, which will return to our country to times where power generation had a serious impact on the environment.”

In a statement, they stated that the health emergency argument for the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be used to reverse clean energy generation.

They affirmed that it is supposed to guarantee the generation and supply of electrical energy, but million-dollar investments are being put at risk, both nationally and from countries of the European Union, the United States and Canada.

They also warned that only negative consequences are seen in the agreement that issued the Policy of Reliability, Safety, Continuity and Quality of the National Electric System, published on Friday in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

An example of this, they indicated, is that the Ministry of Energy bets on regression in terms of electricity generation, privileging the use of coal and oil over foreign industries that invest in clean energy such as wind and solar.

“This agreement assumes control of electric power generation, driving away private investment and putting international agreements at risk, without anticipating that our country will face a series of lawsuits for breach of international contracts,” predicted the PRI legislators.

“The PRI Parliamentary Group warns about the international legal consequences for our country for breach of contracts and regrets the lack of attention of the head of the Ministry of Energy to hold a meeting with representatives of countries that will be affected, to clarify the scope of the measure taken, “expressed the tricolor senators.

They added that due to the lack of installed capacity for the generation of electrical energy, prices will increase and will also lead to job losses.

