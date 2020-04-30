The leaders of the Confederation of Rural Associations of Buenos Aires and La Pampa (Carbap) warned about the Competitiveness problems that affect agricultural activity, as a consequence of the high price of diesel compared to the price of a Brent barrel of oil.

Diesel is a very important input for the agricultural sector, since it is used in agricultural machinery and trucks. In the 2018/2019 agricultural season, according to the calculations of the Rosario Stock Exchange, Diesel consumption of agricultural production reached 2,195 million liters, at the rate of six million liters per day.

The figure is divided into 920 million liters in tasks of sowing, harvesting, tillage, internal movements and transportation of inputs; and 1,275 million for the transfer of grain by truck and rail to stores, industries and ports.

From Carbap, they stated: “We are very concerned about the loss of competitiveness of our country’s exportable products, the main source of legitimate foreign exchange earnings. The panorama is complicated for those productions far from the ports. The price of diesel in the local market is above the values ​​it should have to be competitive with our products in the world ”.

In a document, the representatives of the producers of Buenos Aires and La Pampa recalled that Since the emergence of the coronavirus, the price of oil fell to less than USD 25 (in the Brent variety reference for Argentina), and despite the global drop in oil, fuels in Argentina have not lowered their price.

Furthermore, Carbap maintains that diesel prices in the local market are around 30% more expensive than they should be, according to a study carried out by the Argentine Federation of Business Entities of Autotransporte de Cargas (Fadeeac).

On the other hand, it influences the high tax burden, which means almost half the value of the liter of naphtha, and the high fiscal dependence that our country has on the exploitation of the resource, without discounting the royalty income from the oil provinces.

Although the entity chaired by Matías de Velazco understands the situation the country is going through and that it requires “extraordinary measures”, they demanded to analyze and review the value of diesel for production.

In this regard, the leaders stated: “By setting a reference value, within the country, so high with respect to the international one, it clearly puts us at a clear disadvantage with respect to competing countries, even more so considering that the greater quantity of food and products that our country can offer and sell to the world will allow the entry of essential foreign exchange that the country requires for the post-pandemic reconstruction stage ”.

Freight forwarders also spoke about the price of diesel. From the Argentine Federation of Business Entities of the Freight Transport (Fadeeac) they considered that “there are no reasons for prices not to drop and that it would be vital to contain a local economy in crisis.”

According to the report developed by Fadeeac’s Department of Economic and Cost Studies, a decrease in the price of fuels in the domestic market “would imply a competitive gain for the real economy and would positively impact the faster decline in the inflation rate, one of the main goals of the National State to normalize the macroeconomy.”

“It does not seem right to pay an exorbitant price of diesel while the sector is going through a deep crisis that has 70% of transport stopped, the rest working at a loss, with the chain of payments cut and April wages that probably cannot be paid In its whole. The transport entrepreneur is mainly SMEs, which are the hardest hit in this crisis. ” Martín Borbea Antelo, general secretary of Fadeeac.