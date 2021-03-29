They warn that no one will be able to work on large construction sites in NYC without safety training

Since last March 1, when a rule went into effect in New York City, which had been postponed, and which requires that all workers in the construction industry working on large sites, are trained on safety regulations, no one who does not have so-called temporary or permanent SST training cards, will be able to work on construction sites.

This is how the New York Department of Buildings (DOB), remembering that by law, now all workers and builders of large-scale works must demonstrate that they took at least 40 hours training in security matters, which are fully mandatory. 87% of construction sites in the city do not require such training.

Before that date, the requirement was to have 30 hours of training, and the remaining 10 must be completed, otherwise, the 4,700+ job sites, which is estimated to exist in the City, and which represent approximately 13%, they may no longer have employees who do not meet the requirement. To date it is estimated that some 121,000 workers have already processed their SST cards.

Andrew Rudansky, A spokesperson for the Department of Buildings, explained that Site Safety Training (SST) certificates can be obtained with a combination of OSHA training and kinds of OSH training. He also stressed that there are a hundred places where you can take classes, even through the internet, and also in Spanish.

“Construction workers have now had more than three years to get on-site safety training to work on larger job sites in our city. This training is available in multiple languages, both online and in person “said the DOB official.

Rudansky noted that since New York City began to tighten up on safety training issues, the effect has been on 34% reduction in workplace injuries.

Last year they reported 502 people injured in construction works in the city, while in 2018, the year in which it became mandatory to take safety courses to be able to work on large works, that figure reached all 761 cases. The deaths were also reduced by 33%, in the last 2 years, going from fatalities in 2018 to 8 in 2020, and in so far this year 2 people have died from falls.

“It is critical that construction workers in larger workplaces receive this training to save lives as soon as possible, to protect not only themselves, but also their fellow New Yorkers, “added the spokesman for the Department of Buildings, who clarified that the intention of the City is not to punish workers. “We want to make sure construction workers are safe and we also don’t want to prevent anyone from stopping work, so the goal has always been to make sure everyone receives their training.”

The Department of Buildings clarified that in the case of those new to the industry, they can start work on the larger works, only if they first obtain a temporary SST card from a DOB approved course provider, completing initial 10 hours of OSHA. The Temporary SST Card is valid for six months, from the date of issuance, and the objective is for the worker to complete the remaining 30 hours of training, before the temporary credential expires.

Safety training forms part of Local Law 196, approved in 2017, following the death in the last decade, of almost 500 construction workers, in large numbers Latino, such as Juan Chonillo and José Pacheco. The principle of the imposed rule is to reduce avoidable injuries with practical safety education.

Camilo Cubides, who has worked in construction for 2 and a half years, since he arrived in the Big Apple, assured that he already has his SST card, after having completed the 10 hours of training required, and said that this not only guarantees that he can continue working, but which is also a protection to your life.

“These mandatory trainings really turn into many times the difference between life and death. As Latinos, many of us bring the mentality that we already know everything or that it is not necessary to waste time in these courses, but when one takes them, one realizes that they serve to prevent too many accidents, “said the builder, who works in a work on Canal Street in Lower Manhattan.

Cubides, who is also preparing to debut with his own company this month, called MLS Construction INC, he assured that the courses will also serve him when he is boss, since the laws warn that workers must demand to the employer security methods, when they are at risk.

“We always have to think that there are people waiting for us at home, that nothing is worth more than our own life and that of others, and we can no longer let them exploit us or play with our lives putting us in dangerous situations, ”said the worker, recalling an episode where he used what he learned in safety classes.

“I was working with a company that demanded everything quickly. One day they sent me to climb a 12 foot ladder. I got on, without a harness and nothing, but then up there, they told me to stretch myself a lot, because my hand was not enough to paint some edges well, and to grab a tube, to leave one foot on the ladder and one foot in the air, and when I told them that it was dangerous and that I was not going to do it, They told me I was scary, but I didn’t risk it“, Said the Colombian, warning that he has seen that employers have also changed their attitude.

“The truth is, I have noticed that now they take more care not to put you at risk and give him what is necessary, not so much because they care about us, but because they know that if something happens or there is an inspection, they will have fines super expensive ”, warned the builder.

Juan Mendieta, a 32-year-old Mexican, who has worked in construction for more than 10 years, confessed that although he knows about the new requirement of additional hours for large sites, he has not been able to do them, because he has not gotten them for free.

The young man stated that due to the pandemic, he has no money to pay for the training he lacks and asked the City to grant more aid or finance 100% the trainings that are pending.

“It’s not because I’m irresponsible, but if I start taking an OSHA course, especially now that I don’t have a job, my children won’t eat. It is good that they demand the security card, but for those of us who, like me, do not have the money to pay for it, they subsidize us ”, asked the father of the family.

Tania Regalado, OSHA class coordinator for Make the Road NY, agreed that a real problem currently facing organizations offering free workplace safety training courses for construction workers is that they don’t have enough resources to serve so many people. Online classes only admit 40 participants and in a single day they offered a course, 350 people registered.

The trainer assured that there are long waiting lists with workers who urgently need to take the courses, otherwise, they cannot work on large works because they do not have their safety training card.

“Now they are not hiring people who do not have OSHA or who are without full 40 hour safety training, so many do not have any option but to continue without employment, because if they do not do the course they do not get a job and although there is work there are no quotas for free training ”, said the instructor, who asked the City for more resources for such programs with community organizations. As estimated, the costs of training can range between $ 270 and $ 600 dollars per person, if they pay it out of their own pocket, which for many today is “a fortune”.

On these requests, the DOB said that the New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS) administers a Grant Program for Construction Site Safety, which is available to small businesses and individuals. Through this program, you help offset the cost of required training classes.

The Department of Buildings also announced that they recently launched a compliance inspection program, starting with the repairs of building facades throughout the city.

“We have teams of inspectors who will conduct surprise inspections of 1,100 of these construction sites across the city to ensure that supervisors and contractors are adequately protecting their workers and the public, ”he said. Andrew Rudansky, DOB. “This is part of a broader educational and compliance campaign, targeting construction projects that use suspended scaffolding platforms, to reduce worker injuries and make sure New York City work is done safely. ”.

The DOB warned furthermore, if Department of Buildings inspectors find untrained workers on a construction site that requires the SST card, three separate violations will be issued: to the contractor, the worker’s employer, and the site owner. Every violation entails a civil penalty of $ 5,000. They also concluded by ensuring that the DOB never issues violations or fines to workers.

Construction site injury and new demands data

March 1 expired the deadline to have the complete training and be able to work in large works 40 hours of mandatory safety training are required to obtain the SST cards 30 hours of training were already required from December 1, 2019 10 additional hours is what that many workers must complete Local Law 196 of 2017 requires these intensive trainings May 1, 2019 was the initial deadline to complete the hours, but 121,000 SST site safety training cards have been issued so far 4,700 large sites of There is construction in NYC 13% of the total industry represent those places that are required to provide SST training 87% of construction works are minor and it is not required to have the SST card to work there 502 people were injured on construction sites Last year 761 cases were reported in 2018 33% deaths were reduced since 2018 8 deaths there were in 2020 12 deaths were registered in 2018 2 deaths have occurred due to falls this year 500 deaths occurred in the last decade before the new laws were approved

Where to do OSH training?

100 DOB-authorized training providers offer the security courses, online and in person. Here you can consult them and look at schedules and class availability The DOB has this interactive map that shows the location of these training providers The New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS) provides OSH training at no cost to workers in your Workforce 1 Centers. A Construction Site Safety Grant Program was also established, offering grants to small construction businesses with between 1 and 15 employees. Non-profit organizations, such as Make the Road, offer free training courses by calling 718 565 8500, but due to lack of resources, the waiting lists are long

