Derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, PKF Mexico estimates a contraction of the Mexican economy for 2020 of between 5.9 and 7.28 percent; the largest since the Great Recession of 1929.

He noted that the country faces one of the greatest challenges in history amid a global recession that, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), will lead to a global collapse in 2020 of -3.0 percent.

To illustrate, he indicated that the blow to the world economy will be around 9 trillion dollars, that is, the equivalent of eliminating the economies of Japan and Germany together.

This panorama is aggravated because Mexico has already been on a downward trend since 2016, which was accentuated in 2019 by a sharp drop in investment and moderate consumption, both public and private, said Jimy Cruz, Economic Consultant at PKF.

“Investment was already declining dramatically. In our report we are estimating, already with statistical data, that investment fell 9.2 percent in a measurement from January 2020 against January 2019, which is an indicator that anticipates that the economy was already coming performing negatively and obviously this was accelerated by confinement, “he explained.

In the case of Jalisco, the estimated drop will be less, of approximately -3.9 percent, because the state had a better performance in the last six years than the rest of the country, approximately two percentage points above the national average GDP, and its economy is highly diversified.

If the appropriate fiscal and monetary policy actions are taken and there is no rebound in the fall, the IMF forecasts a rebound in the global economy of 5.8 percent in 2021; however, Mexico is among the countries that will have the lowest recovery, of approximately 4.5 percent, said the expert.

“A growth of 4.5 percent in 2021 still puts us in a situation with the fall that we are going to have this year where we are not yet going to recover in 2021 the level that we were bringing in 2019. Obviously the impact of the crisis could be two three years, “he stressed.

He added that the recovery is conditional on the actions taken by federal authorities in the coming months.

Among those he recommends is an orderly and prudent opening; in the fiscal field, generate the optimal conditions to encourage private investment and that there may be growth; that the 10 measures to inject liquidity into the national economy for 750 million pesos, announced by Banco de México, be carried out in a timely manner; and increase the amount of state and federal support for MSMEs and the self-employed.

