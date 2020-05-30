Masks and gloves used to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus can take months or years to degrade

The face masks and gloves that are used every day to protect from coronavirus COVID-19 may take months or years to degrade, so it is important the good management of these disposable materialsGuatemalan authorities indicated.

“With regard to masks that depend on their composition and type, it is calculated that the simplest would take between one and five months to degrade, and there are some that would take between one to four years,” he added.

He said that gloves can take an average of five years or more to disintegrate, “so it is key to properly dispose of solid waste.”

He noted that each product also comes in some type of packaging, whether plastic or cardboard, among others, which will also take months or even thousands of years to degrade.

He pointed out that during this social isolation, it is important that citizens are also responsible consumers and learn to put the common solid wastes that are generated every day to good use.

Jorge Grande, head of Department for Solid Waste and Waste Management, He noted that “the waste that takes the longest to degrade is glass bottles, since they would take between three thousand and four thousand years, followed by plastic bottles that on average would take them to disappear between 500 and 600 years, while the cans between 300 to 500 years ”.

He said that diapers, “either for use by children or adults take 450 years to degrade, and a bag between 10 and 20 years; a cigarette butt between one and five years to disappear ”.

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MARN) pointed out that citizens must comply with the recommendations to avoid contamination by disposable materials used as masks, gloves, toilet paper.

In addition, classify sanitary waste, both in the home and in commercial activities, so that it can be placed efficiently in the collection centers.

With information from Notimex