Officials from the non-governmental organization Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF) warned on Tuesday that Latin America may become the new epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the rapid increase in cases in many of the countries of the region.

“Latin America will probably be the new center of the pandemic, given that cases here are increasing at a very rapid rate,” Ana de Lemos, executive director of MSF in Brazil, the most affected country in the region with the most, stressed at a press conference. of 170,000 cases and 11,000 deaths.

Peru, Ecuador, Chile or Mexico are other countries with worrisome numbers of infections, said De Lemos, who affirmed that although the pandemic showed that no country within or outside the region was prepared to respond to this health emergency, governments like Argentina they have managed to control it to some extent.

The main person in charge of the NGO in Mexico, Loïc Jaeger, added that the organization’s main concern in the region is the situation of vulnerable communities such as migrants, indigenous people or people who previously lived on the street and cannot comply with the regulations of lockdown.

“We have the impression that many countries are not attending to these populations, or worse, that they are continuing with deportations, and so for example in countries like El Salvador or Guatemala many of the infected patients are migrants deported from the United States,” he denounced. Jaeger.

These forced deportations, which continue in the current health crisis and are also carried out from Mexico, “put more people in danger and do not help mitigate the pandemic,” said the manager of MSF in Latin America, Marc Bosch.

Limited capacity

The three leaders of the organization agreed that it is certain that the official figures of most of the countries of the region only reflect a part of all those really affected by COVID-19, something that is partly due to the limited capacity in many of them for doing tests, in the words of Jaeger.

The statements come on the same day that America first overtook Europe in COVID-19 cases, although 1.3 of the 1.7 million cases on the New Continent are concentrated in the United States.

In Latin America, not only are the health consequences of the pandemic concerned, but also others of a humanitarian nature, stressed Bosch, who cited as an example the proliferation of protests in Colombia by people who have been left without means of support by confinement.

“They have come to cut roads asking for help, because along with fear of COVID-19 they have lost their jobs and their situation is very vulnerable,” said the head of MSF, who noted that tensions have also increased on the border between Colombia and Venezuela.

Many Venezuelans try to cross it to return to their country, losing their livelihoods in Colombia and other nations in the region, “something that can turn into a very deep crisis,” he added.

Extortion in El Salvador

Another alarming situation is experienced in El Salvador, where the maras (criminal organizations) have increased their extortion practices “at a time when many of the victims cannot escape.”

Those responsible for MSF avoided giving individual opinions on the implementation of de-escalation measures in the different Latin American countries, although they warned that many of them may not have reached the peak of infections and this “could be longer than in Europe.”

“It may be necessary for social distancing measures to last longer, but each government must take into account their capacities to do so and take into account other humanitarian problems, such as the population’s ability to access their work and livelihood,” said Bosch. in this sense.

MSF has tried to increase its operations in the region to address the health crisis, for example with the opening of a center for the care of seriously ill patients in Mexico (Tijuana), others in Honduras, or programs for the care of migrants on the Colombian-Venezuelan borders. and Ecuador.

Some of these programs, for example the opening of maternity wards, are also aimed at people not afflicted with COVID-19, since the pandemic has led many hospitals to dedicate themselves almost entirely to the care of patients with coronavirus, sometimes forgetting the rest. Jaeger noted.

.